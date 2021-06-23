Terry "Noah" Nichols

Feb. 10, 1954 - June 21, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Terry "Noah" Nichols, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home.

Born February 10, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son Howard T. Nichols and the late Marie (Bentley) Nichols.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

Noah had a passion for motorcycles and was a longtime member of the Jury Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling, especially with his grandma Bentley and watching the nightly news. Noah treasured spending time with his grandchildren and was fondly known to them as "Grampy". He was a good friend to many, always looking out for his "brothers" and those he loved. Noah was a devoted son; he never missed a phone call to check in on his parents. He loved spending time with his dogs. Noah will be remembered for always living life to its fullest and on his own terms. His greatest accomplishment in life were his daughters.

Besides his mother, Noah was predeceased by his grandparents.

Survivors include his two daughters: Tiffany Rolleston (Chris) of Glens Falls and Jessica Nichols of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Kory, Kaela, Trace, Kassidy and Atticus; his two sisters: Sharlene Hunt (Richard) of Hudson Falls and Pamela Elderkin (Bryan) of Jefferson; his father, Howard T. Nichols of Fort Edward; Noah's companion, Tina Blackmer; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, at 1 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

The burial will take place at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, following the service.

Memorial donations in memory of Noah may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.