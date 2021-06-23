Menu
Terry "Noah" Nichols
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Terry "Noah" Nichols

Feb. 10, 1954 - June 21, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Terry "Noah" Nichols, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home.

Born February 10, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son Howard T. Nichols and the late Marie (Bentley) Nichols.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

Noah had a passion for motorcycles and was a longtime member of the Jury Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling, especially with his grandma Bentley and watching the nightly news. Noah treasured spending time with his grandchildren and was fondly known to them as "Grampy". He was a good friend to many, always looking out for his "brothers" and those he loved. Noah was a devoted son; he never missed a phone call to check in on his parents. He loved spending time with his dogs. Noah will be remembered for always living life to its fullest and on his own terms. His greatest accomplishment in life were his daughters.

Besides his mother, Noah was predeceased by his grandparents.

Survivors include his two daughters: Tiffany Rolleston (Chris) of Glens Falls and Jessica Nichols of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Kory, Kaela, Trace, Kassidy and Atticus; his two sisters: Sharlene Hunt (Richard) of Hudson Falls and Pamela Elderkin (Bryan) of Jefferson; his father, Howard T. Nichols of Fort Edward; Noah's companion, Tina Blackmer; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, at 1 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

The burial will take place at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, following the service.

Memorial donations in memory of Noah may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


My sincere condolences. Sorry for your loss.
Ken Ormsby
Family
June 27, 2021
Terry and I were friends throughout high school, where I also remember him as one tough guy on the soccer team. I'm sure his favorite color was red as he relished seeing the referee wave a red card at him (LOL). Upon entering the working world, Terry put in a good word for me at the Nibco plant and we spent a few years there on the night shift, giving us ideal opportunities to cause mayhem after midnight. Best thing about him was his eagerness to stand up to bullies in school, workplace and social outings on behalf of the bullied, be they friends or strangers. My sympathies to all his loved ones.
Dominic Tom
Friend
June 23, 2021
He was a good man with a big heart I will miss him dearly
Sam wahnon
Friend
June 23, 2021
