Terry R. Bennett

Nov. 11, 1972 - Dec. 1, 2020

FORT ANN – Terry R. Bennett, 67, of Fort Ann, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness. Born on October 22, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Herbert J. Bennett and the late Mary A. (Polunci) Bennett.

Terry attended Fort Ann School. On November 11, 1972, he married Anita Harriman at the Kingsbury Baptist Church. They went on to have four children: Terrielynn, Kiff, Zebulon and Fawn. Throughout his life he worked various jobs in the area but he most enjoyed working at Fort Edward Supply. In his younger years, Terry enjoyed camping and hiking on the mountain with his family and teaching his children how to hunt and fish. He cherished the time he spent out at night, on Champlain, with his children and grandchildren, catfishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Kiff Bennett, his sister, Sheila Sherwood and his brother, Herbert Bennett.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anita Bennett of Fort Ann; his children: Terrielynn Bennett and her partner, Joseph Passino, Zebulon Bennett and Fawn Smith and her husband, Chuck; his grandsons: Joseph, Jacob, Joshua, Isiah, Noah, Gavin and Sawyer; and his siblings: Gary Bennett and his wife, Cathy, Michelle LaBrake, Tim Bennett and his wife, Kim, Penny LaCross and her husband Ron, Colleen Bennett and her partner, Steven Reynolds, Nancy Logan and her husband, Fred.

Calling hours will be on Friday, December 6, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.