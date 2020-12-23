Terrylee LaFountain

July 14, 1959 - Dec. 18, 2020

CORINTH – Terrylee LaFountain, 61, of Spier Falls Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on July 14, 1959 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Alfred and Ethel (Ovitt) Brower.

Terry attended Ballston Spa High School and attended Schenectady Community College.

She married William J. LaFountain on Sept. 21, 1997 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Spier Falls Road for many years.

Terry was the store manager at the Clifton Park Stewarts for four years and then worked with her husband Bill in their business, TMSM Drywall, for several years.

She enjoyed crafting, shopping, playing games on her I-Pad, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and every year she enjoyed doing projects and making cookies with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Donna Hatalski, Charles Brower and Sherry Marcotte.

Survivors besides her husband of 23 years, William LaFountain of Corinth include four children: Tonya Winslow (Jesse) of Corinth, Mellisa Wood (James Lutz) of Argyle, Stephanie Wood (Robert Abare) of Corinth, and Michael Charbonneau (Jessilyn) of Porter Corners; 10 grandchildren: Jordon, Stephen Jr., Shannon, Anthony, Bailey, Hailey, Brian, Terrylee, Brant, and Kayden; one great-grandson, Matthew Jr. and a great-granddaughter on the way, Isabella; four siblings: Susan Brower of Corinth, Daniel Brower of Corinth, Cheryl Hayes of Stony Creek, and Tammy Brower of Hadley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Rachid Daoui and his team for their kindness and compassionate care given to Terry during her illness, the staff on D1 and the ICU Department at Saratoga Hospital, and also her daughter Tonya who was always there for Terry and was proud to be her "personal nurse".

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.