Thelma Loretta Frazier

April 5, 1930 - Feb. 27, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Thelma Loretta Frazier, 90, of Horicon Ave., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.

She was born on April 5, 1930, in Warrensburg to the late Russell and Fannie (Goodspeed) Annis.

In her teens she worked for a short time as an inspector at the Empire Shirt Factory in Warrensburg. She loved square dancing at what she called "the old barn" in Thurman, where she met Hulbert "Hub" Frazier of Chestertown. They were married in 1947 and started a family in Chestertown. They moved to Warrensburg in 1956, where they raised six children.

Thelma worked hard as a mother and homemaker. She loved animals. She had several cats and dogs since childhood and loved to feed and watch birds in her yard. She also loved flowers and plants and always had lots of them outside her home.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Hulbert, and her brother, Gerald Annis of Thurman.

She is survived by her children: Gary of Ft. Edward, Gail Robinson of North Carolina, Jeffery (Pamela) of Queensbury, Curtis of Gansevoort, Scott and Leonard of Warrensburg; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Thelma's and Hulbert's ashes will be buried in Warrensburg Cemetery on a date to be determined.

The family wishes to thank the Warrensburg Emergency Squad, and the staff of Glens Falls Hospital and The Pines nursing home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in Thelma's name to The SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through their website.