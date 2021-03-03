Menu
Thelma Loretta Frazier
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Thelma Loretta Frazier

April 5, 1930 - Feb. 27, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Thelma Loretta Frazier, 90, of Horicon Ave., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.

She was born on April 5, 1930, in Warrensburg to the late Russell and Fannie (Goodspeed) Annis.

In her teens she worked for a short time as an inspector at the Empire Shirt Factory in Warrensburg. She loved square dancing at what she called "the old barn" in Thurman, where she met Hulbert "Hub" Frazier of Chestertown. They were married in 1947 and started a family in Chestertown. They moved to Warrensburg in 1956, where they raised six children.

Thelma worked hard as a mother and homemaker. She loved animals. She had several cats and dogs since childhood and loved to feed and watch birds in her yard. She also loved flowers and plants and always had lots of them outside her home.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Hulbert, and her brother, Gerald Annis of Thurman.

She is survived by her children: Gary of Ft. Edward, Gail Robinson of North Carolina, Jeffery (Pamela) of Queensbury, Curtis of Gansevoort, Scott and Leonard of Warrensburg; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Thelma's and Hulbert's ashes will be buried in Warrensburg Cemetery on a date to be determined.

The family wishes to thank the Warrensburg Emergency Squad, and the staff of Glens Falls Hospital and The Pines nursing home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in Thelma's name to The SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through their website.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
I am so sorry to hear about your Mom. I have so many happy memories spending time with her and your Dad and all of you cousins all those years ago ....

Please make sure to keep in touch.

Love from your Cousin Amy
Amy Picinich
Family
March 31, 2021
So sorry to learn of the passing of your Mother. My condolences to you Curtis and your family.
Phil Hastings
Classmate
March 15, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Frazier Family. I grew up with Jeff as a classmate and knew all of the Frazier Family. We were neighbors on Horicon Ave for years.
Rick Combs
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
My condolences on the passing of your Mom. May the happy memories remain with you forever.
Fran Heinrich
March 4, 2021
