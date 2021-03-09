Theresa Marie Burt

DIAMOND POINT - Theresa Marie Burt, 51, of Diamond Point, NY entered eternal peace on March 2, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Theresa fought a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and was a survivor of colon cancer. This amazingly strong woman lost her final battle with Stage IV Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer after just a few short weeks.

Theresa was born in East Meadow, Long Island and lived there during the early years of life. Her family then moved to the White Mountains of New Hampshire and later lived in both Wyoming and Montana.

Upon returning to NY in 1987, she attended S.U.N.Y. Plattsburgh, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education specializing in English Language Arts. After marrying the love of her life on the shores of Brant Lake, NY in 1997, they moved together to CO. There she enjoyed camping, the beauty and reverence of the Rocky Mountains, and the peace of the natural world all around her.

Theresa worked as a teacher in both NY and CO before deciding to return to school for her certification as a Veterinary Technician. Her love of animals, both big and small, was boundless (apart from snakes). She worked for many years as Vet Tech at Arvada West Veterinary Hospital in Arvada, CO where she cared for sick animals, and assisted in surgeries and helped "fur-babies" recover and return to their families .

Theresa was a devoted wife and mother with a creative and adventurous spirit. She had a love of travel, music, and art. She and her family travelled all over the U.S., the Caribbean and even as far as Germany. She enjoyed driving fast, cruising on her motorcycle, riding rollercoasters, gambling in Las Vegas and, in the days before M.S. robbed her of her mobility, headbanging the night away to 80's hair metal.

Her favorite season was Autumn. She embraced the change signaled by the trees and always reminded us that they were not dying, but merely stripping away their facade of green to expose their true colors. Halloween was her favorite holiday, as it allowed her to show the world whatever visage she cared to conjure in her vivid imagination.

Her son, Aaron, was the greatest source of joy and inspiration in her life. She was his rock, his teacher, and his champion. She railed against those who would deny him both the education he deserved, and the compassion needed to deliver it to him. Ultimately, she led her family back to upstate NY where they found everything he needed to succeed and thrive amongst the truly amazing faculty, staff, and students at Bolton Central School.

Theresa is predeceased by her father, Frank V. Lawson of Bethlehem, NH and her mother Theresa M. D'Eredita of Whitefield, NH.

She is survived by her "epic" (her words) husband, Joseph Burt; and their magnificent son, Aaron Burt, of Diamond Point, NY; her brothers: Anthony Lawson of Berlin, NH; Carmine "Chris" Lawson of Lancaster, NH; Frank J. Lawson and sister-in-law, Lisa Bartok of Errol, NH; her aunt and uncle, Mary and Alfred Ruggiero of Levittown, NY; her nephew, Jeremiah Lawson, his wife, Becky, and their children, Griffin, Dexter, Hattie and Paisley; in-laws, Deverne and Alice Chapman and their son, Jacob Chapman of Queensbury NY; brother-in-law, Donald "Rick" Burt and his daughter, Chandler Burt of Charleston, SC; nephew, Brandon Burt and his wife, Margaret and their son, Paul; her lifelong best friend and partner in crime, Susan Penk Nash; Susan's husband, David Nash and her god-daughter, Zoe Nash of Hoosick Falls, NY; her second parents, Albert and Carol Penk of Selkirk, NY; grandparents-in-lieu, the Reverend Thomas Hall and wife Laura of Brighton, CO; and last but not least, Eddy, the family guinea pig, who will miss greatly miss her excessive ministrations of treats and hugs.

Family and friends are invited and may call from 2–4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween shirt (or costume if you dare!), your favorite camping outfit, or just something comfortable that reminds you that you are amongst friends.

A private burial service will be held later this year once the current ice age ends and the glaciers recede from upstate NY.

A celebration of Theresa's life will held at the Glens Falls Elks Lodge, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury, immediately following the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Upstate New York: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR, the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org or the North Shore Animal League https://www.animalleague.org/.

New York State COVID restrictions will be in place at both the funeral home and the Elks Lodge. Masks are mandatory and maximum of 60 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com