QUEENSBURY -

Theresa A. Conley, 86, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her home with her loving husband and children by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Rd., Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, April 16, 2022 edition of the Post Star.