Theresa A. Himes

Dec. 15, 1959 - Mar. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Theresa A. Himes, 61, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 15, 1959 in New Hartford, NY and was the daughter of Robert Bramhall of FL and Nancy (Neddo) Bramhall of Queensbury.

She was a graduate of Queensbury High School, Class of 1974. Theresa was certified as a medical assistant and was employed at Glens Falls Hospital as a medical secretary in the CR Wood Cancer Center for many years.

She truly loved life to the fullest through pleasures like scrapbooking, photography, boating and gardening as well as watching movies with her mother and spending time with her daughter and grandson.

Theresa spent her last days enjoying the comfort and company of her true love, her "sweetheart" Norman Himes, Jr. Her family and friends will miss her uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to anyone she knew.

Survivors include her daughter, Marybeth (Joshua) Duell of Lake George; grandson, Marshall Freebern of Lake George; mother, Nancy Bramhall of Queensbury; father, Robert Bramhall of FL; sister, Paula Perna (Dan Smith) of Binghamton; niece, Stephanie Perna of Binghamton; significant other, Norman Himes, Jr.; half sister, April (Daniel) VanBeek of MI; and Bobby (Nell) Bramhall of SC; as well as many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are scheduled on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com