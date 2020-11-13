Theresa Norton Butler

May 7, 1943 - Nov. 11, 2020

GREENWICH - Theresa Norton Butler, 77, a resident of Route 52 in Greenwich, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a period of declining health.

Born May 7, 1943 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Pearson Norton.

Theresa was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School Class of 1961 and a graduate of the second class at Mary McClellan School of Practical Nursing in Cambridge, and then went on to work at Mary McClellan Hospital for many years. She had been a board member at Warren and Washington County ARC and a parent member of Greenwich Central School CSE Committee. In later years, she enjoyed winters in Florida, spending time with friends and going to the beach. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her siblings and three granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Brian.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Thomas G. Butler of Greenwich; her children, Paul (Linda) Butler of Dover, NH, Barbara (Matthew) Moore of Stillwater, and Marianne Butler of Queensbury; brothers: Dan Norton and Bruce Norton; sisters: Judy Cole, Jane Decoteau, Bonnie Greenfeld, Laurie McClure, and Dawn Purvis; three granddaughters: Mikayla Moore (Ben Rafte), Taylor Moore and Elizabeth Butler; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich for family members. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Greenwich.

Friends may call from 4-6 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Social distancing rules and facemasks will be required.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Special Olympics of NY, 94 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12203 or to the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the ICU and Med-Surgical Nurses at Saratoga Hospital for the great care that was given to Theresa and her family.

