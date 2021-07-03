Theresa Ann "Terry" Strasser

July 25, 1958 - July 1, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Theresa Ann "Terry" Strasser, 62, of Countryside Adult Home, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a long illness.

Born July 25, 1958 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Maryellen (Griffin) Jones.

Following her graduation from Yorktown High School, she went on to earn her associated degree at NYU.

She lived in Garden City, Long Island before relocating to the Adirondacks, moving into Countryside Adult Home in 2008. During her time there, she considered both residents and staff her family and her family is forever grateful for them going above and beyond in the care she received.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed crocheting blankets for her 23 nieces and nephews, whom she thought the world of, online games (Cafe World), and puzzles. She had an amazing knack for remembering all family members birthdays and was a great family historian.

Anyone that knew Terry will remember her as being a kind, sweet soul.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Thomas Jones and brothers-in-law: Gerard Schuster and Kevin Quigley.

She is survived by her husband, Leigh Strasser of Long Island; six siblings: Susan Seneff and her husband, Rob of Daytona Beach, FL, Elizabeth Schuster of Warrensburg, Ann Quigley of Norwich, CT, Robert Jones of Warrensburg, Christopher Jones and his wife, Kristine of Queensbury, and George "Buster" Boudreau of Glens Falls; sister-in-law, Michelle Jones of Brunswick, GA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Terry's family from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. Cecilia's RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at the church with Fr. Paul Cox, presiding.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the from of donations to Countryside Adult Home, 353 Schroon River Road., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.