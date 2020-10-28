Theron M. Goodwin

Jan. 23, 1941- Oct. 26, 2020

COLUMBUS, NC - Theron M. Goodwin, 79, of Columbus, NC has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Janet Goodwin.

He was the son of the late Walter and Marjorie Goodwin of Hubbardton, VT. His career in banking began in Fair Haven, VT and he retired as the Head Auditor with Glens Falls National Bank in Glens Falls, NY.

He was loved by family who will miss his wit and wisdom - his son and daughter-in-law, Dean & Nita Goodwin of MD; his grandson, Trevor Goodwin of VA; his stepdaughter, Pamela Brown of VT; his brother, Walter (Sherman) Goodwin of VT; his sister-in-law, Judie Prentiss of VA and his beloved golden retriever, Misty.

Mr. and Mrs. Goodwin moved to NC in 1998 to enjoy a more temperate climate. Upon arrival, Theron met a Habitat for Humanity foreman and for the next 14 years, was a regular member of the "Tuesday Morning Crew" building homes around Landrum, SC. In 2012, he was proud to be inducted into the "Second-Wind Hall of Fame," an organization recognizing citizens, age 60 +, for "outstanding contributions to their community."

He loved traveling, fishing and growing fresh vegetables. His passion for the Red Sox and Patriots, however, would sometimes prompt his NC friends to ignore his phone calls after a playoff win.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043, or to Thermal Belt Habitat for Humanity, 1111 Keith Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.