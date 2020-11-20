Thomas A. Anable, Sr.

STAFFORD - Thomas A. Anable, Sr., 62, of Stafford passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with cancer.

Thomas was born in Catskill, NY and was raised in the beautiful town of Bolton Landing. He spent 20 years in the service of the United States Air Force and continued serving the government as a contracting specialist, both as contract labor and as a DOD civilian in the Northern Virginia area. Thomas was among those honored to work on the Pentagon Renovation and Construction team that completed the Phoenix Project. He continued supporting the military at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Systems Command until the time of his passing.

Thomas played as hard as he worked and loved his family and friends with unequaled intensity. Some of his joys included music, fishing, hunting, making sausages, cooking and grilling great food, and creating comic relief.

Thomas will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife, Susan "Sue" Coons, formerly of Curwensville, PA; his children: Thomas "TJ" Anable, Jr., Christina Anable, and Rebecca Mullins (Henry); his grandchildren: Dylan, Michael, Spencer, Abigail, Anthony, Austin, Gwendolyn and Elliana; his brothers: Bob and Marty; and their families in the Glens Falls area; his in-laws in PA, Dick and Janet Coons of Curwensville, Richard and Susan Coons of State College, Eric Coons of Curwensville; and many other family members; extended family members include: the Bolton and Anderson family of Seguin, TX, the Jewett Family of King George, VA and the Pitt family of Stafford, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel (Lynan) Anable; father Henry "Hank" Anable; step-mom Marie (Fabik) Anable; and brother Henry "Spike" Anable.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or online at garysinisefoundation.org.