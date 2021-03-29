Thomas N. Aurelia

Mar. 6, 1949 - Mar. 25, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Thomas N. Aurelia, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 following a short illness and a courageous fight. Born March 6, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Lorraine (Lacross) Aurelia.

Tom graduated Glens Falls High School and then attended Adirondack Community College. He was employed as the Director of Safety at International Paper Co., and then moved onto GE Research and Development, and Turner Construction, before retiring from J.W. Danforth. He was also a principle of EHS Excellence Consulting.

Tom married Mary Lou Hamel on October 10, 1970 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glens Falls.

He proudly served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard for several years.

Tom served on the Board of Directors for Region 2 VPPA where he was recognized with many awards throughout his career.

Tom and Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with their family and attending all of their boys' sporting events. They loved to travel and visited many places such as Hawaii, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. They also enjoyed going to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Tom also enjoyed fishing, was an avid Yankees fan, and loved attending live sporting events. He especially loved spending time with his beautiful grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tom is predeceased by his son Jeffrey and his brother Ralph.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Aurelia; his son Tom Aurelia (Erin); daughter-in-law Libbie Aurelia; his grandchildren: Isabelle Aurelia, Allison Aurelia, and Owen Aurelia; nieces: Laurie and Lisa Aurelia; as well as many cousins.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to Covid restrictions, only 75 people may enter the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801 with Rev. Thomas Morrette officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on www.kilmerfunrealhome.com. Please click Tom's page, click photos and videos, and scroll down to find the link.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Tom's name can be made to the Jeffrey Aurelia Scholarship Fund, 19 Northup Dr., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.