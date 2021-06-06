Menu
Thomas A. Burke Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Thomas A. Burke, Jr.

May 10, 1960 - May 29, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Thomas A. Burke, Jr., 61, of Glens Falls, passed away due to recent medical complications at home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Thomas "Tommy" was born on the 10th of May, 1960 in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of Thomas Burke, Sr. of Fort Ann and the late Delores Burke (Van Tassel).

Tommy is survived by his daughter Nicole Burke (Keith Hungerford) and his new grandson Callum Hungerford of Lake George; his son, Brian (Amanda) Felt and grandchildren: Lanie Felt and Hunter Felt of Lake George; his father, Thomas Burke, Sr. of Fort Ann; his brothers: Tim Burke of South Glens Falls, Mark (Danielle) Burke of Greenwich, Del Constantino of South Glens Falls, David (Sarah) Burke of Glens Falls; sisters: Beth (Mark) Harrington of Fort Edward, Laurie (Kevin) Vance of NC, Deana Constantino of Glens Falls, Reigan (Joel) Quintal of Warrensburg, Jude (Jeff) Lehman of Warrensburg, and Tiffany Burke MacJarrett of Queensbury; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Tommy was a jack of all trades, there was not anything he couldn't fix. He had a love for cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, and camping. Tommy loved the outdoors. He had a great heart and loved his family and friends. Tommy worked in construction for most of his life and loved to travel. He also had a love for history. Tommy was always there to help relatives and friends with projects and whatever else people needed him for. He was always willing to lend a hand. Tommy's new grandson, Callum Hungerford, was the apple of his eye. Tommy was well liked by everyone who knew him and will be missed dearly.

A special thank you to the people who were always there for Tommy. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Baker Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021 located at 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804. Tommy will be cremated, and his ashes will be held by his daughter Nicole Burke and also spread at some of Tommy's favorite spots. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date for family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry for your lose he worked with my x boyfriend they were good friends we all were he mad a mean hotdog sauce and twice baked potato
sally bennett
Friend
June 13, 2021
Tommy you were a good friend to many. To me you were a best friend I'm going to miss you sincerely brother always and forever.
David Kearns
Friend
June 11, 2021
Tom was an amazing father a awesome cook and baker and had heart of gold you are missed by so many RIP always I love you
Jamie Volpe
Family
June 10, 2021
Reigan and Jude and all the rest of Thomas's our thoughts and prayers are with all of you..
DAVE HALL
Acquaintance
June 6, 2021
So sorry to read about your loss.
Carol Bromley
June 6, 2021
I worked with Tom at Dr. Brender 's office. He was kind, helpful and funny. My condolences to Tim and the entire family.
Beth Hughes
June 6, 2021
Oh dear tom,,, my favorite brother like....How I will dearly miss you,, you were such a GOOD person,, and I sincerely enjoyed watching you be Nicole's dad.. You were a good father.. I can't thank you enough for ALL the good times we've shared together, and I'm so blessed to have the memories.. Love & miss you always JANET VOLPE LAFOUNTAIN
JANET VOLPE LAFOUNTAIN
Family
June 5, 2021
