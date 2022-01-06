Menu
Thomas J. Burke Jr.
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Thomas J. Burke, Jr.

Aug. 15, 1958 - Jan. 4, 2022

CORINTH – Thomas J. Burke, Jr., 63, of Oak St., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Aug. 15, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Rosemary (Whitfield) Burke of Corinth and the late Thomas J. Burke, Sr.

Tom graduated from Corinth High School in 1978.

He joined the United States Army in 1978, serving as an E4 Mechanic, serving in Ft. Carson, CO and in Germany, receiving the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Overseas Ribbon.

Following his honorable discharge, he was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as a paper loader in the finishing department from 1981 until 2002.

He then worked for several years at Biscuits Bakery in Corinth.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of a hunting camp in Mulleyville for several years. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, NASCAR and four wheeling and was a former member of the Corinth Vol. Fire Department.

Survivors besides his mother, Rosemary Burke of Corinth; include three children: Christopher Burke (Kelly) of Gansevoort, Alex Burke (Allison) of Corinth, and Courtney Anderson (Justin) of Queensbury; six grandchildren: Alivia, Miles, Eliott, Cove, Collin and Callie; two brothers: Dwayn Burke (Missy) of Corinth and Steven M. Burke of Saratoga Springs; three nephews: Andrew Burke (Kristen) of Corinth, Matthew Burke (Erin) of Corinth and Nicholas Burke of Corinth; one great-nephew, Riley; and two great-nieces: Klaire and Natalie; and several cousins, including: Sue Farbas (Frank) of British Colombia, Canada and Kimberly Davidson (Josh) of British Colombia, Canada.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in the spring in Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the ICU at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Tom and the family during his time there.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Our sincere condolences, We worked with Tom at IP . The stories we have ! REST EASY TOM . We will continue to share the stories And LAUGH HARD . CHEERS TO YOU MY FRIEND.
Nancy Blanchard /Mark Bartlett
January 8, 2022
rip tom
michael g cowles
Friend
January 7, 2022
My sincerest condolences to Tom's family. A neighbor of mine, Tom was a friendly, respectful person. RIP Tom!
nicholas matino
January 6, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
January 6, 2022
