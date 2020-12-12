Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Frank Gray
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Thomas Frank Gray

Aug. 8, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2020

SHUSHAN - Thomas Frank Gray, 66 of Shushan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1954 to Clifford Clark Gray and Millicent P. Montgomery Gray, both of whom predeceased him.

He is survived by loving relatives: his sister, Michele Gray-Schaffer (Eric Schaffer) of Pittsburgh, PA; his aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Charles Wilson of Shushan; another uncle, Livingston T. Coulter of Saratoga; niece and nephews, Abigail, Ethan and Gregory Schaffer; and cousins Amy D'Amours, Michael and Alan Wilson, Marshall and Cornell Coulter, Francie Christenson, Sara Eafrato, Cindy Tolbert, and Benjamin, Keith and Mark Rich.

Tom graduated as Valedictorian of Salem Washington Academy and attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He served as a medic in the Navy, where he gained an appreciation for Japanese culture. After his return to civilian life, he finished his education at SUNY Oneonta, graduating with a teaching degree.

He returned to Japan, where he taught English as a second language for several years. After his return to Washington County, he worked in a series of jobs, but always felt most defined as an artist. He was happiest when creating his intricate dioramas of ships of different eras.

Tom also loved nature, including the woods, the Battenkill and "his" birds. He will be sorely missed by his relatives and friends.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held post-Pandemic.

Contributions in Tom's memory can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Michelle , I am sorry for your loss . My sympathy to you and the rest of the family .
Carol Rich
December 14, 2020
I'm very sad to hear this. I always will remember Tommy as Michelle's little brother. He was such a sweet little guy. Helpful and considerate to everyone in his family and kind to his sister's friends. My sincere condolences.
Sandy Crofut Tucker
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results