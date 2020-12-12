Thomas Frank Gray

Aug. 8, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2020

SHUSHAN - Thomas Frank Gray, 66 of Shushan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1954 to Clifford Clark Gray and Millicent P. Montgomery Gray, both of whom predeceased him.

He is survived by loving relatives: his sister, Michele Gray-Schaffer (Eric Schaffer) of Pittsburgh, PA; his aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Charles Wilson of Shushan; another uncle, Livingston T. Coulter of Saratoga; niece and nephews, Abigail, Ethan and Gregory Schaffer; and cousins Amy D'Amours, Michael and Alan Wilson, Marshall and Cornell Coulter, Francie Christenson, Sara Eafrato, Cindy Tolbert, and Benjamin, Keith and Mark Rich.

Tom graduated as Valedictorian of Salem Washington Academy and attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He served as a medic in the Navy, where he gained an appreciation for Japanese culture. After his return to civilian life, he finished his education at SUNY Oneonta, graduating with a teaching degree.

He returned to Japan, where he taught English as a second language for several years. After his return to Washington County, he worked in a series of jobs, but always felt most defined as an artist. He was happiest when creating his intricate dioramas of ships of different eras.

Tom also loved nature, including the woods, the Battenkill and "his" birds. He will be sorely missed by his relatives and friends.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held post-Pandemic.

Contributions in Tom's memory can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865

