Thomas J. Guzek

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Thomas J. Guzek, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home with his wife at his side.

He was born on June 20, 1958 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wojtowicz) Guzek.

Tom is survived by his wife Anne Cassidy, daughter Stephanie (Mark) Zumwinkel, brother Gary (Diana) Guzek, nieces and numerous cousins and friends.

Tom was a diehard Buffalo Bills fan and President of Bills Nation Saratoga. He also emceed the Buffalo Bills games at Harvey's Restaurant and Bar in Saratoga Springs.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours or service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Franklin Community Center, Inc., 10 Franklin Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

