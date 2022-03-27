Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Mangiacasale Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Thomas Mangiacasale, Jr.

April 6, 1954 - March 17, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Thomas Mangiacasale, Jr., 67, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Haynes House of Hope, Granville, NY. Born on April 6, 1954 in Staten Island, NY, the son of the late Thomas and Ethel (Walz) Mangiacasale.

After graduating from New Dorp High School, Class of 1972, he attended DeVry Technical Institute specializing in electronics. Thomas retired from IBM/Ricoh as a Customer Service Engineer.

He was an avid downhill skier and golfer. He had a love of politics and giving advice on many different topics. Thomas was a passionate family man, friend, proud father and grandfather and a devoted, loving husband and soulmate for 49 years. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout Troop 13 Leader in Lake George, NY.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Mary Mangiacasale.

Thomas is survived by his wife Deborah Mangiacasale of Queensbury, NY; his son Thomas Carlos Mangiacasale and Aurora of Queensbury, NY; and two grandsons: Reyn Mangiacasale and Kai Mangiacasale both of Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to acknowledge with appreciation all the staff of the Haynes House of Hope and High Peaks Hospice, Adirondack Region.

A Celebration of Thomas' Life will take place later this year.

In lieu of flowers or family gifts, donations may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.