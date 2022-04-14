Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Thomas P. McHugh DDS
FUNERAL HOME
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA

Dr. Thomas P. McHugh, DDS

1929 - 2022

ATHENS, GA - Dr. Thomas P. McHugh, DDS passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 6, 2022 in Athens, GA. Tom and his wife, Emily, had resided in Athens, GA for 26 years. He was born in 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. Tom practiced dentistry in Brooklyn, Ticonderoga and Chestertown, NY. After retiring he and Emily moved to Athens, GA.

While in high school in Brooklyn, he met Emily, the love of his life. Together there they began raising nine children before moving to Ticonderoga, NY and then to Chestertown, NY. They fostered values and a love for family that continues to manifest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren today. They did everything to provide opportunities for their family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily (Zimmerman) McHugh; a brother Peter (Doris) McHugh of Hernando, FL; sister-in-law Mary Ann McHugh of Riverdale, NJ; eight children and their spouses: Thomas McHugh and Kathleen Longe of Alburgh, VT, Emilyanne and Roger Willard of Essex Junction, VT, Bernadette and Dr. Mark Jones of Hiram, ME, Loretta and George LaPointe, Jr. of South Glens Falls, NY, Claire and Daniel Sullivan of Durham, NC, Dr. Joseph and Roxanne McHugh of Athens, GA, COL(R) Peter and Jennifer McHugh of Murfreesboro, TN, and Patrick and Heidi McHugh of Colchester, VT; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours or services at this time; a cClebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to the Don Metz Scholarship Fund, Saint Francis College, Office of Advancement, 133 Remsen Street, Brooklyn Heights, NY 11201.

A complete obituary may be found at https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Thomas-McHugh.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
April 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results