Dr. Thomas P. McHugh, DDS

1929 - 2022

ATHENS, GA - Dr. Thomas P. McHugh, DDS passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 6, 2022 in Athens, GA. Tom and his wife, Emily, had resided in Athens, GA for 26 years. He was born in 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. Tom practiced dentistry in Brooklyn, Ticonderoga and Chestertown, NY. After retiring he and Emily moved to Athens, GA.

While in high school in Brooklyn, he met Emily, the love of his life. Together there they began raising nine children before moving to Ticonderoga, NY and then to Chestertown, NY. They fostered values and a love for family that continues to manifest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren today. They did everything to provide opportunities for their family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily (Zimmerman) McHugh; a brother Peter (Doris) McHugh of Hernando, FL; sister-in-law Mary Ann McHugh of Riverdale, NJ; eight children and their spouses: Thomas McHugh and Kathleen Longe of Alburgh, VT, Emilyanne and Roger Willard of Essex Junction, VT, Bernadette and Dr. Mark Jones of Hiram, ME, Loretta and George LaPointe, Jr. of South Glens Falls, NY, Claire and Daniel Sullivan of Durham, NC, Dr. Joseph and Roxanne McHugh of Athens, GA, COL(R) Peter and Jennifer McHugh of Murfreesboro, TN, and Patrick and Heidi McHugh of Colchester, VT; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours or services at this time; a cClebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to the Don Metz Scholarship Fund, Saint Francis College, Office of Advancement, 133 Remsen Street, Brooklyn Heights, NY 11201.

A complete obituary may be found at https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Thomas-McHugh.