Thomas Robert Ryan

Sept. 10, 1969 - Aug. 26, 2020

HARTFORD - Thomas Robert Ryan, 50, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at home, after a long fight with congestive heart failure.

Born Sept. 10, 1969 in Englewood, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Janis Lynn Ryan and Raymond Thomas Many.

Thomas (Jerseyboy) was a devoted papa and enjoyed every minute spent with his family. He was "Uncle Tom" to many. He will be forever missed. He was a die-hard Yankees fan and bragged about his knowledge of baseball. He worked at various pizzerias in the area. Thomas attended La Salle School. He maintained a good relationship with them throughout his life and deeply appreciated the influence they had on his life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Allyn Many; his uncle, Robert Eric Ryan; his maternal grandparents, Arlene Larsen Ryan and Robert Allyn Ryan and his beloved grandson, Elijah Jeremiah Clyde Ryan.

Thomas was married to Kimberly A. Ryan on Jan. 11, 1991. They remained best friends to the end.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ashley N. Ricketts and her husband, Robert J. Ricketts, and his son, Michael Scott Ryan and his companion, Tori Haywood; his grandchildren: Arianna, Allayah, Robert, Zoey and Zyra; his maternal aunt, Brenda Ryan; his brother, Ivan Many and many nieces, nephews that he loved dearly.

Friends may call from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Due to the current pandemic, 35 guests are allowed in the building at one time, social distancing and face masks are required.

A funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, following the calling hours, with the Rev. Paul Wagner, officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Thomas may be made to American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, No. 100, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.