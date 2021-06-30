Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Michael Sipowicz
FUNERAL HOME
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX

Thomas Michael Sipowicz

LUBBOCK, TX - Thomas Michael Sipowicz, adored father and grandfather, passed away on June 26, 2021 at the age of 86 in Lubbock, TX. He was born in Hudson Falls, NY and married his great love and partner in life, Patricia Tillinghast, on October 8, 1960. Together they raised six children.

Tom moved with his family from Rochester, NY to Centerville, OH; from there they moved to TX, residing in both Burleson and Sulphur Springs before finally settling in Lubbock.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; wife, Patricia; parents, Vincent and Stella; and siblings Edmond, Amelia and Joseph.

He is survived by his children: Lauri Deckard, Timothy Sipowicz (Lori), Thomas Sipowicz, Susan Martz and Michael Sipowicz (Kimberly); sister, Tekla; brother-in-law, John and Barbara Tillinghast; sister-in-law, Ann Harris; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel for a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Christ the King Cathedral, Lubbock, TX.

Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street, Lubbock, TX
Jul
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
TX
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Cathedral
Lubbock, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Tom, We are sending healing prayers to you and your family at this sad time. So sorry for your loss.
Felicia & Bobby Baker
Work
July 4, 2021
Ralph and Lisa Mitchell
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results