Thomas W. Smith

June 29, 1955 - July 11, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Thomas W. Smith from Lake George, NY, late of Wellsville, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2020 in Orchard Park, NY. He was 66.

Tom is remembered by his sisters: Diane Freiberger, Tammy Smith, Angel Smith (Merv). Brothers: Randy Smith (Lorrie), John Smith (Erica). Nephews: Jason (Christina Marie), Zachary (Christine), Brody Smith, Cooper Smith. Stepsons: Douglas Crawford, Jr., Zechary Crawford (Courtney). The Hunneshagen Family, Julie Smith.

Tom was blessed with many good friends. He is seriously missed. A memorial gathering is tentatively planned for the summer of 2021 at Diamond Point Community Church, Lake George, NY. Contact [email protected]