Thomas David Winn

Aug. 6, 1931 - March 24, 2022

WHITEHALL - Thomas David Winn, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home following a short illness.

He was born on August 6, 1931 in Glens Falls, NY, the son on Joseph and Theresa (White) Winn. In 1955, Tom married Jean (Tobin) Winn, and enjoyed 60 years together ("wonderful", as described by Tom) until her death in 2015.

Tom attended Whitehall High School, and graduated in the Class of 1948. A gifted athlete, Tom served as Co-Captain of the school's track team. His running form was described as "gazelle-like" by local sports writers. While in high school, Tom worked as a machinist in the Whitehall Round House for the Delaware & Hudson Railroad.

After high school, Tom attended Castleton Teacher's College in Castleton, VT. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from that institution in 1954. He later attended Albany State University, where he earned his Master of Science degree in 1973.

After completing his academic studies, Tom served in the US Army at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, MD. He worked in the Intelligence Service and was honorably discharged in 1964.

Tom served a long career, from 1954 through 1991, as a Special Education Teacher in the Whitehall public school system. Being a lifelong member of this community, he was often approached by former students who thanked him for his contribution to their lives. Tom also served as an Adjunct Professor at Castleton State University and Green Mountain Collage.

While Tom achieved academically and contributed professionally in our community, he also had artistic pursuits.

He was a guitarist and vocalist of the folk group, the Hudson Valley Singers. The band played at the New York World's Fair in 1964, where they took the stage to perform, "If I Had a Hammer". In addition to Tom's notable musical talents, his daughters remember fondly that he wrote and recited poems, sang nursery rhymes, and displayed extensive knowledge of local history.

Thomas Winn is survived by his two daughters: Jeannine Winn of Whitehall and Liza (Jeffrey) Gregg of Apex, NC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his special caregivers and friends Lyle and Susan Hurlburt of Whitehall who were by his side when he left this earthly world.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall where Tom will be laid to rest with full military honors with the assistance of American Legion Post #83 of Whitehall.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall.

The family requests that donations may be made in Tom's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.