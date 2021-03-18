Menu
Timothy J. Culligan
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Timothy J. Culligan

GLENS FALLS - Timothy J. Culligan, 66, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Daniel and Marion (McNulty) Culligan. He retired from the City of Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Daniel J. Culligan, sister Jeanne M. French and brother Peter Butler.

Timothy is survived by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.
I know where you are now brother, no longer tethered to your former aging body but in your new spiritual body with our Lord and Savior. You carried in grace so many until they themselves had the footing to stand on their own. God bless you Tim C Friends forever
Bobbymac
March 19, 2021
Tim you were such a giving person. You spread your love of history to me and many others. I know you've suffered for quite some time and you are now at peace with the Man upstairs.
Natalie Nugent
March 19, 2021
