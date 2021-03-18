Timothy J. Culligan

GLENS FALLS - Timothy J. Culligan, 66, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Daniel and Marion (McNulty) Culligan. He retired from the City of Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Daniel J. Culligan, sister Jeanne M. French and brother Peter Butler.

Timothy is survived by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

