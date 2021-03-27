Tony J. Poulos

May 16, 1928 - Mar. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Tony J. Poulos, 92, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after a short illness.

Born May 16, 1928 in Glens Falls, the oldest of three children of the late Sparango and James (Poolos) Poulos who were born in Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1927, became citizens of the U.S. and lifelong residents of Hudson Falls, NY.

The Poulos family was a balance of Greek and American culture with the children able to read, write and speak in either Greek or English.

Tony attended Hudson Falls High School graduating in the class of 1946.

Though Tony missed the draft in 1946, he nevertheless enlisted in the Army on September 4, 1946 at Glens Falls. After basic training at Fort McClellan, AL, he was stationed with the 19th Infantry Regiment, a Unit of the 24th Infantry Division. The 24th, also known as the "Victory Division" occupied the entire island of Kyushu, southernmost and third largest of the Japanese home islands. His service as a military policeman for the Army resulted in a World War II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupation Medal. His discharge papers signed by then President Harry Truman in 1947.

After his service, Tony enrolled in Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in Boston, MA earning his Diploma June 9, 1950. He originally set up offices at the Kresge Building in Glens Falls, forming a partnership with Albert J. Leombruno, practicing accounting under the name Leombruno & Poulos. They moved their offices from the Kresge Building to 51 Elm Street on May 1, 1954. On July 18, 1960, he became a Registered Public Accountant and in September 1960, passed the United States Treasury Exam, which qualified him to practice as an agent before the Internal Revenue Service. In 1963, the accounting office became known as Tony J. Poulos, Public Accountant. A small accounting office serving individuals and businesses in the surrounding communities until Tony's retirement in 2007. Throughout Tony's career, he was a member of the National Society of Public Accountants.

Tony's commitment to his community was strong and throughout his life he was active in many local groups and organizations. These included Boy Scouts of America; U.S. Jaycees, United States Junior Chamber of Commerce; St. George's Greek Orthodox Church; Joseph Warren Council, No. 81; The Grand Chapter of the State of New York Royal Arch Masons, Sandy Hill Chapter No. 189, R.A.M. for 60 years; The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Mason of the State of New York of Herschel-Argyle Lodge No. 508, F.A.M.; The Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81, B.P.O.E. In the latter, Tony was a member in good standing for 69 years, attaining the rank of Exalted Ruler during the period 1961 to 1962.

In his personal life, Tony married Patricia N. Brown of Ticonderoga, NY on September 3, 1970. Their joy in life was centered around their friends and family. They could be most often found puttering in the garden or barbecuing in the back yard. Tony's interests extended to frequent games of golf at the Glens Falls Country Club where he was a member for 48 years. This was a passion his wife did not share, nor did she share his love of poker. After losing at many poker tournaments over the years he was prone to remark that it was a good thing he had a day job.

Tony is pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia B., his brother Michael J., and his sister, Stella LaRose.

He leaves behind a loving step-daughter Julie A. Brown; his niece Denise V. Poulos; nephew Michael LaRose; great nephew Michael J. Poulos II and his wife Danielle; great niece Megan Poulos; great niece Taylor Poulos; and great niece Petra Poulos.

Services will be private and at the discretion of the family.

Donations may be made in Tony's name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804.

