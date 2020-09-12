Traci Fayette

Apr. 5, 1974 - Sept. 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Traci Fayette, 46, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Born April 5, 1974, she was the daughter of Thomas and Patricia (Phillips) Leroux.

Traci earned her high school diploma from Hudson Falls in 1992.

Her enjoyments in life were to cook for her family, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially the kids.

Traci was predeceased by her uncles, Joseph Leroux and Marty Philips; brother-in-law, Edward Breeyear; and her three grandparents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Justin, Rocky, Dakota, and Patrick, along with their father Patrick Fayette and his mother Jackie Fayette; parents: Tom and Pat Leroux; maternal grandmother, Nora Stark; siblings: Matthew (Lisa) Leroux, Michael (Kerri) Leroux, and Lisa Breeyear; her dog, Hannah; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. till noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at noon with Sister Donna Irvine, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all those special people who were there for Traci when she needed it most at Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and to Sister Donna Irvine.

In loving memory of, Traci, contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.