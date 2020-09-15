Menu
Traci Lynn Fayette
1974 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1974
DIED
September 10, 2020

Traci Lynn (Leroux) Fayette

QUEENSBURY - Traci Lynn (Leroux) Fayette, 46, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at noon with Sister Donna Irvine, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all those special people who were there for Traci when she needed it most at Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and to Sister Donna Irvine.

In loving memory of, Traci, contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
Extreme saddened by this news. Traci was a ray of sunshine and a fabulous mother. She will certainly be missed. Keeping Traci and her family in my prayers.
Kim B
Friend
September 14, 2020
Im sorry for the loss of Traci my prayers are with your family
Colleen Stimpson
September 14, 2020
Traci you were the sweetest, funniest and loving friend. I pray you are at peace, love you forever sis.
Jody Deshong
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dear Pat, Tom, Aunt Nora and Family, Please accept our deepest condolences. May peace be with you. Love, Trudy and Jon
Trudy M. Andresen
September 12, 2020
I know what a wonderful mother Traci was and how much joy her children brought her. I am saddened by your loss and send my deepest sympathy to all of you. You all have your own guardian angel to watch over you. May she rest in peace.

Mrs. Chris Shear
From Dorothy Nolan Elementary School
Chris Shear
Teacher
September 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Traci,s passing.... condolences to the family....R.I.P. TRACI....
Gail A.Suddard
September 12, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Traci’s passing. We were together in Irvington and she was such a kind soul when I needed it the most. Everyone who knew Traci knew that she loved her kids more than anything. Her face would completely light up when she talked about them and she wanted nothing more than to be with them. The world truly lost a human angel. I will be keeping all of you in my prayers.
Lianne O&#8217;Reilly
Friend
September 12, 2020