Traci Lynn (Leroux) Fayette

QUEENSBURY - Traci Lynn (Leroux) Fayette, 46, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at noon with Sister Donna Irvine, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all those special people who were there for Traci when she needed it most at Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and to Sister Donna Irvine.

In loving memory of, Traci, contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.