Valencia M. Sommo
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Armer Funeral Home Inc. - Ballston Spa
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY

Valencia M. Sommo

Feb. 28, 1931 - June 10, 2021

BALLSTON SPA - Valencia M. Sommo, 90, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Glens Falls, NY on February 28, 1931 to Michael and Mary Gazillo.

Valencia worked at General Electric Co. in Hudson Falls for 35 years. She enjoyed going for a run or taking a long walk. Valencia always appreciated a good martini with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her husband John, siblings: Mary, Jim, Tony and Mickey, and her grandson Jake. Valencia is survived by her daughter Margaret Cameron (John); granddaughter Jody; great grandchildren: Lily, John-John, Nathan and Jacob; sisters: Ann Stone, Dolores Green and Viola Brieton; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Valencia may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Armer Funeral Home Inc. - Ballston Spa
39 East High Street, Ballston Spa, NY
