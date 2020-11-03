Vera H. Walkup

July 5, 1932 - Oct. 27, 2020

FORT ANN - Vera H. Walkup, 88, of Fort Ann, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with her children by her side.

Vera was born in Fort Ann, NY on July 5, 1932. She was the daughter of Hollis and Helen (Goodman) Hammond.

She was a graduate of Fort Ann Central School. After school she worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company. She later went to work for The NYS Division of Parole at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, retiring after 27 years. She was a member of the Fort Ann Eastern Star, Fort Ann Alumni Association and the Fort Ann Booster Club.

In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling and square dancing with Arnold. They also enjoyed many vacations to Florida and Maine. You could always find her with a book in her hand or working on a puzzle. Her grandchildren were her world and she found great joy in watching them grow up. Her and Arnold seldom missed any of their sporting events.

Besides her parents, Vera was predeceased by her husband, Arnold, who passed away September 8, 2011, after 58 years of marriage; and her son-in-law, Bruce Fifield.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Fifield (Roy Rathbun); her son Dennis Walkup (Maryanne); and daughter Denise Smith; her grandchildren: Jason Fifield (Jessica), James Fifield, Janee Prevost (Joshua), Donene Braithwaite (Torrey), Adam Walkup (Kathryn), Caroline Walkup, Alexander and Michaella Smith; great-grandchildren: Zeke Braithwaite, Connor and Chloe Fifield, Ethan Prevost and Henry Walkup.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mason Funeral Home, and services were private due to COVID-19.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Debra Paquette, Christene Hoyt and the entire staff of the Holbrook Adult Home, where Vera resided for the last 2½ years.

Donations in Vera's name may be made to The Holbrook Adult Home, 73 North Street, Granville, NY 12832.