Verna Murphy

July 6, 1934 - Mar. 5, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Verna Murphy, 86 of Saratoga Springs, NY, and formerly of West Warren, MA passed peacefully to her rest on March 5, 2021. Verna was born on July 6, 1934, to Charles "Edwin" and Sara "Sadie" Mae Howard of Argyle, NY and was the seventh of their eight children.

Verna attended a one-room schoolhouse in Argyle, then spent the remainder of her school years at Union Springs Academy, in Union Springs, NY, and Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, MA where she made many life-long friendships.

Verna was married to the late Robert Hogancamp of Corning, NY, and together they had two sons, Dwight, and Douglas Hogancamp. She was later married to Ted Murphy of Warren, MA. Verna worked at Wrights in West Warren, MA as a dispatcher until her retirement.

The things that held the most importance for Verna were her faith, her family, her friends, and her pets. Her favorite times were at family reunions and celebrations, church or alumni gatherings, or simply with a dog or cat on her lap. Her thoughts and prayers were always on her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Much of Verna's life was spent helping others, especially caring for her late sister Elaine after their parents passed. Her last months were some of her happiest because of the special love and care she received from her nephew and his wife, Darryl and Charlene Parker.

Verna was a life-long member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She had a strong faith and looked forward to the time when she could spend eternity in heaven with all her loved ones.

In addition to her parents, older siblings: Charlie, Floyd, Shirley, Elaine, Duane, Doris, and her husbands, Robert and Ted, Verna was predeceased by her very loved sons Dwight, and Douglas Hogancamp, a niece Diana Parker, and two nephews Tom Knapp and Dale Parker.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her sister Marti Mirabilio of Stuart, FL; her grandchildren: Amy Knowlton, Emory and Elliot Hogancamp, Michael, and Chris Hogancamp; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the medical staff at Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital for the compassionate end of life care Verna received.

A graveside service will be conducted on a date to be determined in the spring at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.