Vernon J. "Butch" Canape, Jr.

Feb. 12, 1940 - Dec. 3, 2020

BROADALBIN - Vernon J. "Butch" Canape, Jr., 80, of MacVean Road, Broadalbin passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born in Amsterdam on February 12, 1940 a son of Vernon and Madeline Canape and was a 1957 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corp. and later graduated from Barry University in Miami, FL with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. He was a lifelong area resident.

Vernon started his insurance career in 1967 with Metropolitan and quickly became very successful. He received many awards while working for Metropolitan including "Millionaire Club" and "President's Club" status. In 1975, Vernon established his own business, opening Canape Insurance Agency. One of his proudest moments was having his son and then his grandson follow in his footsteps.

Vernon enjoyed playing Bocce in the summer at Port Jackson Bocce Club and visiting his friends on the Southside of Amsterdam. He loved spending time with his daughter, son, and grandchildren and having family meals, especially sauce on Sunday. When he became a great-grandfather to his great-grandson, Benjamin, he was a very proud Pop Pop. Fondly referred to as Benny "the Bump" by Pop, he spent this past summer picking tomatoes and cucumbers from his garden and rocks from the beach with Benny.

Mr. Canape was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin.

Survivors include two children: Michael (Deborah) Canape of Queensbury and Kathleen Canape of Long Beach, NY; the mother of his children, Betty Canape of Slingerlands; a brother, Theodore (Helen) Canape of Port Charlotte, FL; three sisters: Frances Blankenship of Keystones Heights, FL, Mary (John) Hoyt of Amsterdam, and Jacqueline (Steven) Foust of Hagaman; four grandchildren: Michael, Catherine, and Christina Canape, and Sarah (Bradley) Duncan; a great-grandson, Benjamin Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North Street, Broadalbin with Rev. Jun Segura, officiating. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Final burial will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, in care of the funeral home.