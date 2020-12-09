Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernon J. "Butch" Canape Jr.
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Vernon J. "Butch" Canape, Jr.

Feb. 12, 1940 - Dec. 3, 2020

BROADALBIN - Vernon J. "Butch" Canape, Jr., 80, of MacVean Road, Broadalbin passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born in Amsterdam on February 12, 1940 a son of Vernon and Madeline Canape and was a 1957 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corp. and later graduated from Barry University in Miami, FL with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. He was a lifelong area resident.

Vernon started his insurance career in 1967 with Metropolitan and quickly became very successful. He received many awards while working for Metropolitan including "Millionaire Club" and "President's Club" status. In 1975, Vernon established his own business, opening Canape Insurance Agency. One of his proudest moments was having his son and then his grandson follow in his footsteps.

Vernon enjoyed playing Bocce in the summer at Port Jackson Bocce Club and visiting his friends on the Southside of Amsterdam. He loved spending time with his daughter, son, and grandchildren and having family meals, especially sauce on Sunday. When he became a great-grandfather to his great-grandson, Benjamin, he was a very proud Pop Pop. Fondly referred to as Benny "the Bump" by Pop, he spent this past summer picking tomatoes and cucumbers from his garden and rocks from the beach with Benny.

Mr. Canape was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin.

Survivors include two children: Michael (Deborah) Canape of Queensbury and Kathleen Canape of Long Beach, NY; the mother of his children, Betty Canape of Slingerlands; a brother, Theodore (Helen) Canape of Port Charlotte, FL; three sisters: Frances Blankenship of Keystones Heights, FL, Mary (John) Hoyt of Amsterdam, and Jacqueline (Steven) Foust of Hagaman; four grandchildren: Michael, Catherine, and Christina Canape, and Sarah (Bradley) Duncan; a great-grandson, Benjamin Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North Street, Broadalbin with Rev. Jun Segura, officiating. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Final burial will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, in care of the funeral home.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
7 North Street, Broadalbin, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are deeply sadden to hear of the loss of 'Butch' , Mr. Canape. I have fond memories of him at the camp on the Lake . I remember when he first bought it, he so happy. He loved being close to the water . He was always welcoming. I enjoy making his delcious small Pizzas for last 40 yrs and alway think of him when I make them . Good memories . Our deepest sympathy to the Family on your loss .He will be in Our prayers , Ruth Ann Bugeja
Mr. and Mrs. Bugeja
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Butch....I knew him for years and he was a wonderful father and grandfather....my sympathies to the entire family....
debra Leet
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results