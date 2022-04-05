Vernon A. Jenkins

HEBRON – Vernon passed away at his home in the loving arms of his wife after a long courageous battle of cancer.

While early on he had many jobs he found his place when he became a self-employed contractor in his business "The Floor Runners" – from floors to ceilings he did it all for over 25 years.

In his spare time, he took great pleasure in the company of his grandchildren. Vernon loved motorcycle rides and coming home to the well-manicured lawn he loved, looking like a golf course. He and Terry would frequently go for coffee and conversation at Stewart or Cumberland Farms. Vernon referred to this as his chance to "network" for his business.

He was predeceased by his parents Vernon "Bucky" and Joann (DeLong) Jenkins, his mother-in-law Dorothy Pecor, a grandson Tyler Braydon and a very special friend and "partner in crime" Rick VanGuilder.

Survivors are his wife of 34 years Terry (Pecor) Jenkins. He will be missed by his children: Ashley Jenkins of Glens Falls, Vernon "CJ" Jenkins, Jr. (Marissa) of Thurman, John Hollister of Whitehall and Goddaughter Shelby Jenkins of Mechanicville, NY. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Braydon, Max, Gabriella, Jaxon, Leah, Jace and Dalani. Left to morn his loss are his siblings: Edward Jenkins (Judy) of Mechanicville, Robert Jenkins and Sherry Jenkins both of Granville and a very special friend he called his "brother from another mother" Frank Lewis of West Pawlet; in addition to much extended family. Last but far from least are his very special pets: Loki, Lucky Bear, Oliver and Shadow.

He was well known and liked by many.

Friends may call on April 9, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A gathering will follow at the VFW Pavilion on North St. in Granville from 4:00-8:00 PM. Please bring a dish to share.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.