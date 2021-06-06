Vernon J. McCormick

July 6, 1943 - Sept. 1, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Vernon J. McCormick, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born July 6, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Virginia (Culver) McCormick.

Vernon graduated from Burnt Hills High School and then attended SUNY Cobleskill.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963-1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 278 in Schuylerville, NY.

In 1997, Vernon married Judy Mattison in South Glens Falls, NY.

Vernon was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed deep sea fishing with his wife and his brother Robert, as well as ice fishing in the winter. He closely followed the sports teams at South Glens Falls High School and often attended the games. Vernon was also a fan of the NY Giants and Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Vernon will be remembered as a great father to his children.

In addition to his parents, Vernon is also predeceased by a daughter, Tammy McCormick.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Judy McCormick; his children: Michelle Richardson (Mike), Valerie Bennett (Rob), and Melissa Beadleston (Willie); his step-children: Donald Thompson (Tara), Dawn Havens (Chuck), and David Thompson (Kyle); his grandchildren: Brian, Jamie, Alexandra, Nicholas, Cory, Shane, MacKenzie, Troy, Hailey and Tameron; two great-grandchildren; his brother Robert McCormick; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Vernon's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Friday June 11, 2021 at 11am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY, with Rev. Penny Brink of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Vernon's name can be made to the South High Marathon Dance, 2 Bluebird Rd, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.