Veronica Ella Mazzucco

Feb. 4, 1941 - April 20, 2022

RUPERT, VT -Veronica "Ella" (Babyak) Mazzucco, age 81, wife of Philip E. Mazzucco passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at home in Rupert, VT. She was born on February 4, 1941 in Danbury, CT to the late Dimitri and Vera (Kissko) Babyak.

She made her home in Danbury before retiring to Rupert, VT in 2004. She and Philip were married on September 9, 1961 and shared 61 years together. She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Church in Salem, NY.

Ella assisted Phil in his many business ventures and in her last few years before retiring she worked for her son Michael as an Administrative Assistant. Throughout her lifetime, Ella was an amazing mother, devoted wife, and an accomplished bowler.

Her greatest joy was raising her children and being a loving and influential grandma/mimi to her grandchildren. She gave unconditional love to all she met, she was kindhearted and giving. She was a mother to eight but "mom" to so many more. She was loved by many.

Ella traveled extensively with her children and enjoyed every celebratory event. She was fun and loved being with her family. In her retirement she belonged to Rupert Leisure's where she played cards weekly, she led a bi-weekly exercise group at the Rupert Fire Department and was active in a weekly bible study group.

Ella is survived by her loving husband Philip; her eight children: Thomas Mazzucco (Karen), Mary Mazzucco-Dobbins (Joseph), Michael Mazzucco, Barbara Mazzucco of Danbury, CT, Ann Marie Mazzucco of Poultney, VT, Theresa Grube (Mark) of Danbury, CT, Philip Mazzucco (Leslie) of Rupert, VT and Nancy Mazzucco-Usuff (Salim) of Middle Granville, NY; her eight grandchildren: Anthony and Jena Mazzucco, Kristina Grube, Philip Michael and Ella Marie Mazzucco, and Alexander, Oliver and Lilian Usuff; she is also survived by her sister, Carol Curesky (Joseph); and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Babyak; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and William and her sister Rita Babyak.

The family will receive friends at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY on Sunday, April 24, 2022 between 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held in CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury, CT on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.