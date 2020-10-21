Vincent "Vinny" Record

July 7, 1988 - Oct. 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Vincent "Vinny" Record, 32, of Maple Street, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born on July 7, 1988 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Matthew and Lisa (Prevost) Record.

Vinny was a 2006 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. During his school years, he made many lifelong friends while wrestling and playing football. His teammates and Coach Strong, lovingly referred to him as "Sergio".

Vinny was blessed to have worked for his father's construction company, Record Time, where he learned to swing a hammer, but more importantly, spend time with his father, Matt and his brother, Matty. As a carpenter, Vinny was meticulous in his work and in the care of his tools.

Vinny's life was full of good friends and adventure. He loved taking his dad's Harley and riding it, like his stole it. Vinny enjoyed camping with his family and attending weekend festivals with his friends.

As an animal lover, Vinny held his pit bulls, Bandit and Lily close to his heart. Not only animals, but people, especially kids, all wanted to be near him, knowing he had a kind and gentle heart. To them, it was a safe place. Just recently, he wanted to buy Halloween costume for two children he hardly knew, and in the past, donated his hair for cancer patients. Vinny had a heart of gold which made it so easy to love him. He will be forever missed by his parents, his entire family and many friends. They were so blessed to have him in their lives.

Vinny was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Elaine Nolan and John Prevost, his paternal grandparents Thomas and Pam Record and his uncle, Thomas Record.

Those who will miss him, include his loving parents, Matthew and Lisa Record; his brothers: Jamie (Samantha Marshall) Record and Matthew (Ginger) Record, II; his three nephews: his buddy and godson, Braylyn Record,

C.J. VanGuilder and Tristin Record; his uncle, Michael Record; his aunt, Debbie (Frank) Gitto; his fiancée, Toni McIntosh; and several wonderful friends.

Friends may call on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Bailey, Pastor of Oneida Community Church in Queensbury, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Vinny's family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.