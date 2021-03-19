Menu
Virginia B. Henry

Virginia B. Henry

May 12, 1932 - Mar. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Virginia B. Henry, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Warren Center Nursing Home in Queensbury, NY. She was 88 years old. Ginny was born in 1932 in Northboro, MA to Myron and Agnes (Porter) Buxton.

At age 16, Ginny and her family relocated to Fort Edward, NY, leaving behind Massachusetts but never her Massachusetts accent. After graduating from Fort Edward High School, Ginny attended the Albany Medical Center School for Nursing, a time on which she looked back fondly and with pride. Ginny lived in Lake George for most of her adult life, serving as Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Lake George. She served as President of the New York State Association of Municipal Purchasers, and as District Director of the State Business and Professional Women's Organization. Ginny was also a member and trustee of the Lake George Historical Association and a member of the Hyde Museum, EveryWoman's Council and the Lake George Association.

Of all Ginny's activities and associations, her true joy was coordinating the annual Lake George Family Arts & Crafts Show for over 32 years. Through this work, she made many friends and supported the work of many artists. Because of her important contributions, Ginny was named 1992 Village of Lake George Woman of the Year.

Ginny had an effervescent personality and loved to laugh. She loved to socialize and truly never met a stranger. A natural community organizer, as a young girl she started her own club, becoming the founding member and president of the Just For Fun Club. Ginny loved traveling, playing cards, spending time with friends, garage sales, irises and cooking Sunday dinners for her family when they visited. She was wonderfully kind to all she met. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Ginny is survived by her four children: Deborah Doetsch and her husband, Bruce, of Lake George, NY, Stephen of Concord, MA and his former wife Kathy Henry of Jamaica Plain, MA, David and his wife, Cindi, of Nantucket, MA, and Alesia Clear and her husband, Tim, of South Burlington, VT; her sister, Barbara (Buxton) Boisse of Zephyrhills, FL. Ginny also leaves her grandchildren:Ryan Nelson, Gayle Nelson, Kaitlin Henry, Alison Henry, Brenon Henry, Nicole Henry, Owen Clear, Nora Clear and Patrick Clear; and ten great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her brother, Myron Buxton, Jr., her cherished grandson, Logan Doetsch, and her precious great granddaughter, Gabriella Nelson.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the caregivers and staff at the Warren Center Nursing Home for their loving care of Ginny, especially Ashley who was close to Ginny's heart.

At Ginny's request and in keeping with her generous spirit, her body will be donated to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Ginny's life and interment in the Buxton Family Plot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, VT, will be held sometime in the future. Donations in Ginny's name may be made to the Lake George Arts Project.


Published by Post-Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 27, 2021.
Often Ginny would fly into Stewart´s for our 6 a,m, shift and she would gasp out, I don´t remember driving from Vermont! We worked together over 5yrs but she was a friend forever.
Shiela satterlee
March 13, 2022
Debbie,Steve,Dave,and Alesia very sorry for you loss. I always liked you mom
Franklyn J McCoy
March 27, 2021
Ginny was a joy and a blessing. We worked together at Stewart´s for years as well as being good friends. She lives in the heart of so many people.
Shiela satterlee
March 27, 2021
Ginny and I worked at Stewart´s for several years as well as being just good friends in the community. She was a light bubbly person and I loved her smile, sense of humor, and caring nature. She was one of the icons in Lake George.
Shiela satterlee
March 20, 2021
