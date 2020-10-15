Virginia Lynne Ransom

May 21, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Virginia Lynne Ransom, 74, of Baker St., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with loved ones by her side.

Born in Glens Falls on May 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Eleanora A. (Engstrom) Williams.

After graduating from Whitehall Jr/Sr Highschool, Virginia earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the State University of New York in Plattsburgh. Later she pursued a career as a social worker for Warren County Social Services.

Puzzles, reading, shopping for her great-grandchildren, playing bridge, and spending time with friends and family were some of her favorite pastimes.

Virginia was a member of the Red Hat Society and also an active member of the Glens Falls Senior Center.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Johnna and Thomas Roberts Jr.; grandchildren: Logan C. Frasier and Bryce Benware; great-grandchildren; Braden Walantrus, Hailey Masi, Clay Roberts and Wyatt Frasier; sister, Rebecca Wilhelm and brother, Russell J. Williams.

While honoring Virginia's wishes there will be no calling hours or memorial service and her funerary urn will remain with her eldest grandson, Logan Frasier. In lieu of flowers we are remembering Ginny with contributions to the Glens Falls Senior Center.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of the nurses, doctors and staff at Glens Falls Hospital and a very special thank you to everyone at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for going above and beyond to make my mother's last months comfortable. We genuinely appreciate everything you have done.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.