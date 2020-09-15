Virginia M. Peabody Anderson

Feb. 18, 1933 - Sept. 11, 2020

HEBRON - Virginia Anderson, 87, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a rapid decline in her health.

Virginia was born on Feb. 18, 1933 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Dorothy (Russell) Peabody.

She met James Anderson and together they made a family. They had 11 children. She felt raising her children was one of her greatest accomplishments. Being a natural caregiver, she also did home health care. She and James loved going camping. She enjoyed berry picking and coming home and making delicious treats for her family, with the bounty she had gathered. When the Elvis Festival came to Lake George every year, Virginia could be found front and center to listen to and watch the many Elvis impersonators, though in her eyes they were never a comparison to the real one. She looked forward to spending many Saturday's going to tag sales. You never knew when there would be a treasure to scoop up.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents and two sisters: Loretta Coons and Marjorie Carpenter as well as her beloved companion and father of her children, James. Left with fond memories are her 11 children: Linda Dempsey of Greenwich, Michael Anderson (Sharon) of Georgia, Debbie Kleppe of Glens Falls, Shelly Higgs of Quaker Springs, Mark Anderson of Glens Falls, Matt Anderson (Linda) of Granville, Russell Anderson of Glens Falls, Cindy Mackey of Florida, Phillip Anderson (Wendy) of Greenwich, Lisa Taras (Walt) of Schuylerville and Melissa Witt of Vermont. She will also not be forgotten by her significant other, Harold Mattison and his son, Jerry (Tammy) of Salem. She is survived by her siblings, Morris Peabody (Geraldine) of Cambridge, Donna Peabody of Vermont and her brother-in-law, Peter Carpenter of Vermont in addition to many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Please remember no one will be allowed in the funeral home without a mask, which must be worn throughout visitation. The number of visitors will be limited so please be patient. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.