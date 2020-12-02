Dr. Vitale H. Paganelli

May 12, 1928 - Nov. 26, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Dr. Vitale H. Paganelli, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Son of Mary (Guarnieri) and Vitale H. Paganelli, Sr. was born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on May 12, 1928.

The family moved to Tuckahoe in 1929, where his father practiced general law and was Justice of the Peace until 1987.

Vitale graduated from Eastchester High School (1945), Georgetown University with a BS (1948), NYU Graduate School, Washington Square for two years and Facolta Medicina, Torino, Italy for two years. He returned to NY Medical College and graduated with a MD in June 1955. He completed a 15 month rotating internship at Glens Falls Hospital before enlisting in the USAF serving at Andrews Air Force Hospital for two years as Chief of Pediatrics and then in OB/GYN. He spent a month at a medical clinic in Guatemala and upon his return, he built and staffed a one room clinic in Queensbury.

Returning to Glens Falls in October of 1958, he had a general practice of medicine from various local locations until his retirement in July 2002.

He felt privileged and honored during his career to have been chosen by his colleagues to serve as President of the Medical Staff of Glens Falls Hospital, as President of the Warren County Medical Society and Sec-Treasurer of the former Glens Falls Academy of Medicine.

He was a communicant at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Glens Falls. An avid reader, eclectic in subject, a model railroader and a late student of piano.

He played two parts (pictured here in a top hat playing the part of the atheist philosopher) in a production Edgar Lee Master's "Spoon River Anthology" directed by Mickey Luce, to benefit the drama program at St. Mary's –St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

Vitale knew and loved the Lord and we have peace knowing he is in His Kingdom for eternity.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter Wanda Catherine Paganelli; a grandson Alex Paganelli and a sister Mary Ann Lee.

Survivors include his beloved wife Mary Frances Paganelli, together for many years; Wanda Paganelli, the mother of his children; three daughters: Maribeth and Michael Madonna and four children; Sara and Kevin McMahon and two children; and Maggie Paganelli and two children; five sons: Paul and Keri Paganelli and three children; Jude and Betsy Paganelli and two children; Benjamin and Susan Paganelli and three children; Francis and Tia Paganelli and three children; and Joseph Paganelli and two children; step children: James, Laura, Mark and Marie Vamvalis and children.

Special thanks to his personal caregivers for their compassionate care and altruism.

At Vitale's request, there will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls at the convenience of the family due to COVID restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.