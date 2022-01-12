Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vito Abbatantuono Jr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022

Vito Abbatantuono, Jr.

Aug. 16, 1947 - Jan. 7, 2022

CORINTH - Vito Abbatantuono, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 16, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Vito and Lydia (Bova) Abbatantuono.

Vito graduated in 1965 from Roslyn High School. He then went on to attend LIU on their Brooklyn Campus, graduating in 1967. Vito later graduated from the New York Institute of Photography in 2004.

He worked at St Francis Hospital and Heart Center as a Radiologic Technologist. He had 44 years of service.

Vito enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He was passionate about sports, horseracing and photography. Most of all he loved vacationing in South Florida with his family, especially his granddaughters Alexa and Alyssa.

Vito is predeceased by his parents, Vito and Lydia Abbatantuono and his sister Loretta Abbatantuono.

He was survived by his son Philip and his wife Debra of Corinth, NY; his granddaughters: Alexa and Alyssa of Corinth, NY. Vito is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time.

Vito would prefer donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

A special thanks to Kimberly McGakey for assisting in the care of Vito during his time of sickness.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are wishing you strength and peace at such a difficult time. Our prayers go out to you and your family. Losing a loved one is incredibly difficult but the loss of a parent is profound. He will remain with you always in spirit and your heart.
Karen Gereau
January 15, 2022
It was a great honor knowing and loving Vito for so many years, you were a great friend and will be missed. I'm so grateful to have gotten to know Philip, Debra, Alexa, and Alyssa and my heart is always here for you.
Mary
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results