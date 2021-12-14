Walter Edward Brennan

Feb. 15, 1944 - Nov. 13, 2021

ANCHORAGE, AK - Walter Edward Brennan passed quietly in his sleep at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Center of Anchorage on November 13, 2021, laying to rest his 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Walter was born to John and Madlyn (Burlette) Brennan of Glens Falls, New York, on February 15, 1944. He spent his childhood and adolescence there and, at the age of 15, met his future wife, Barbara A. Saville. Walt joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and married Barb in 1964. Walt fell in love with Alaska on a fishing trip with his brother, Bill in 1968. Three years later, his wish to return to Alaska came true when the Air Force assigned him to Eielson A.F.B. He drove Barb, his four daughters, and his beloved dog Mini Boots up the ALCAN, and in the years following, he built three homes in the Fairbanks area, making Alaska his forever home. Walt spent twenty of his thirty-year Air Force career in Alaska at both Eielson A.F.B. and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER). In 1981 Walter achieved the distinguished rank of Chief Master Seargent and was referred to by most as "Chief." Under Walt's leadership, his Small Management Engineering team received national recognition. Other career highlights included leading numerous deployments to the Republic of Korea and Norway.

Walt retired from the Air Force in March 1991. However, he continued serving the nation for an additional fifteen years as a civilian employee with the Aero Ground Space Engineering (A.G.E.) unit at Eielson A.F.B.Walt's lifelong love of the outdoors fueled his passion for hunting, fishing, and flying. In addition, his love of adventure and competitive spirit fostered an enjoyment of bowling, billiards, archery, and racquetball. Shooting the elusive hole-in-one on the golf course and reaching the summit of Mt. Fuji, Japan, were two of Walter's proudest sportsman achievements.

Walt's greatest love and fulfillment in life was his family. He was proud of his family's Irish heritage and considered himself an incredibly blessed and lucky man. He and Barb had an extraordinary and dedicated combined 62 years of marriage and friendship. His love for his children was only matched by his adoration of his seven grandchildren. In his later years, nothing pleased Walt more than an ice cream run any given hot summer night, stopping at Stewarts for lotto scratchies, gathering his family around the table of his upstate New York lake house, and ending the night with fun and games. No matter the location, the Brennan home was always a welcome place for family, friends, love, and laughter; as Walt would say, "the more, the merrier."

Walt is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters: Wendy (Scott) Wenke, Lisa Brennan, Tina (Morgan) Maier, and Ann Brennan; grandchildren: Coleman and Jason Wenke, Taylor Brennan, Lauren and Camron VanSickle, Bradley and Christopher Stone; his siblings: Bill, Judy, Don, Helen, sister-in-law, Lynn; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Dave; his loyal service dog and companion Dali.

The Brennan's express sincere gratitude to both the Veterans Administration and Prestige Care Center, especially the Willow Team, for the loving and compassionate care Walt received. The family is planning a celebration of life in North Pole, Alaska. Please visit the following link for details: http://www.eventcreate.com/e/celebratewaltMemorial contributions can be sent to:http://giftfunds.stjude.org/waltbrennanTunnel to Towers Foundation. Visit t2t.org where you can dedicate your donation in memory of Walter Brennan.