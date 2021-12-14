Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Edward Brennan
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Walter Edward Brennan

Feb. 15, 1944 - Nov. 13, 2021

ANCHORAGE, AK - Walter Edward Brennan passed quietly in his sleep at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Center of Anchorage on November 13, 2021, laying to rest his 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Walter was born to John and Madlyn (Burlette) Brennan of Glens Falls, New York, on February 15, 1944. He spent his childhood and adolescence there and, at the age of 15, met his future wife, Barbara A. Saville. Walt joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and married Barb in 1964. Walt fell in love with Alaska on a fishing trip with his brother, Bill in 1968. Three years later, his wish to return to Alaska came true when the Air Force assigned him to Eielson A.F.B. He drove Barb, his four daughters, and his beloved dog Mini Boots up the ALCAN, and in the years following, he built three homes in the Fairbanks area, making Alaska his forever home. Walt spent twenty of his thirty-year Air Force career in Alaska at both Eielson A.F.B. and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER). In 1981 Walter achieved the distinguished rank of Chief Master Seargent and was referred to by most as "Chief." Under Walt's leadership, his Small Management Engineering team received national recognition. Other career highlights included leading numerous deployments to the Republic of Korea and Norway.

Walt retired from the Air Force in March 1991. However, he continued serving the nation for an additional fifteen years as a civilian employee with the Aero Ground Space Engineering (A.G.E.) unit at Eielson A.F.B.Walt's lifelong love of the outdoors fueled his passion for hunting, fishing, and flying. In addition, his love of adventure and competitive spirit fostered an enjoyment of bowling, billiards, archery, and racquetball. Shooting the elusive hole-in-one on the golf course and reaching the summit of Mt. Fuji, Japan, were two of Walter's proudest sportsman achievements.

Walt's greatest love and fulfillment in life was his family. He was proud of his family's Irish heritage and considered himself an incredibly blessed and lucky man. He and Barb had an extraordinary and dedicated combined 62 years of marriage and friendship. His love for his children was only matched by his adoration of his seven grandchildren. In his later years, nothing pleased Walt more than an ice cream run any given hot summer night, stopping at Stewarts for lotto scratchies, gathering his family around the table of his upstate New York lake house, and ending the night with fun and games. No matter the location, the Brennan home was always a welcome place for family, friends, love, and laughter; as Walt would say, "the more, the merrier."

Walt is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters: Wendy (Scott) Wenke, Lisa Brennan, Tina (Morgan) Maier, and Ann Brennan; grandchildren: Coleman and Jason Wenke, Taylor Brennan, Lauren and Camron VanSickle, Bradley and Christopher Stone; his siblings: Bill, Judy, Don, Helen, sister-in-law, Lynn; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Dave; his loyal service dog and companion Dali.

The Brennan's express sincere gratitude to both the Veterans Administration and Prestige Care Center, especially the Willow Team, for the loving and compassionate care Walt received. The family is planning a celebration of life in North Pole, Alaska. Please visit the following link for details: http://www.eventcreate.com/e/celebratewaltMemorial contributions can be sent to:http://giftfunds.stjude.org/waltbrennanTunnel to Towers Foundation. Visit t2t.org where you can dedicate your donation in memory of Walter Brennan.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
When I got my first job at Eielson AFB AK in the Manpower Office, I met my boss Chief Brennan. He was one of the best bosses I have ever had. He was kind and treated you the way you deserved to be treated without being bossy. I worked for Chief Brennan until he retired and was no longer our boss. Rest in Peace Chief, you will be missed.
Patty Wasson
Work
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Deep sympathy Pam
Pam Corse
Friend
December 16, 2021
sorry for your loss what a great man
Danny Coleman
Friend
December 15, 2021
Barbara, we´re thinking of you and your family at this sad time. With love and prayers, Gail and Gary
Gary and Gail Frenz
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Walt's passing. Will always remember fondly the fishing trip we all took to PrinceWilliam Sound. Jim and Juanita Allen. - your next door neighbors at Eielson.
Jim Allen
December 14, 2021
Our Deepest sympathy to Barb. You and Walt were such kind people, we will miss you in Chestertown. The Pharmacy girls
Samantha hitchcock
Work
December 14, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service and dedication to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about your father. You have my sincerest condolences.
Kelvin Evans
December 14, 2021
I met Walt in 1977 at Eielson AFB and played racquetball with him quite often; I also had four daughters and both families attended the Catholic services at Eielson AFB, and later North Pole Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Rest in peace, my friend!
Pete Villarreal
Friend
December 13, 2021
To the Brennan Family - thoughts are with you.
Beverly Ross
Other
December 12, 2021
Jeff and I want to express our deepest condolences to the Brennan family. Jeff worked with Walt for 15 years at the AGE shop. Walt will be remembered for his sound advice and love for his family. We are the better for knowing and having him in our lives. We share in your grief. Diana and Jeff Robinson
Diana and Jeff Robinson
Work
December 12, 2021
Walt was a good man I worked with him for his 15 years in the AGE SHOP in enjoyed his company. RIP Walt
alvin r sayne
December 12, 2021
Dear Barbara & Family, Walt left behind a thousand moments that will live in your hearts forever. May all your warm memories ease the sorrow that you feel. With Deepest Sympathy, Debbie Simonar Fairbanks
Debbie Simonar
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results