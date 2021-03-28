Walter L. McWain Jr.

July 9, 1938 - March 24, 2021

Walter L. McWain Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021.

Walter was born in Corinth, NY, on July 9, 1938, where he spent his childhood and adolescence. He was a career Army veteran, having served as a Communications Specialist in Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Germany, and multiple stations within the United States. Following his military career, he became a Deputy Sheriff in Columbus, GA, and later returning to his home state of NY, continued to serve in law enforcement in the towns of Lake George and Lake Luzerne.

He had many hobbies including archery, gardening, and fishing. His passion was his woodworking, having created countless, intricate, scroll-worked clocks. His skill and craft produced many outstanding items ranging from furniture to yard ornamentation. He owned and operated a woodworking business, Walt's Woodcraft, proudly displaying his creations.

He is predeceased by his parents, Walter L. and Sarah E. (Woodcock) McWain, Sr.; (in-laws), Dominic and Mary (Weinperl) Picioccio; siblings: Sammy (Ray) Plummer, Elsa Cruthers, Patrick McWain; brothers-in-law: Richard Zimmerman, Nicholas Picioccio; sisters-in-law: Crystal McWain, Pierrette Picioccio, Ann Picioccio; and son, Roger McWain.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Valorie; three children: Walter (Michele) McWain III, Michael (Cathleen) McWain, and Lydia (John) Khadjadorian. He is also survived by wonderful, and caring siblings: Mae (Seymour) Ellis, Art (Holly) McWain, Dorian (Crystal) McWain, Cynthia (Tom) Delano; and sister-in-law, Catherine (Richard) Zimmerman; many much loved nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced.

Many thanks to all at Oxford Nursing home for Walter's exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NYS Veteran's Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830-4305.