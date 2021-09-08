Walter A. Smead

Jan. 28, 1926 - March 16, 2021

HADLEY – Walter A. Smead, 24, of Hadley, New York, killed in action during the Korean War, was accounted for March 16, 2021.

Born on January 28, 1926, in Lake Luzerne, he was the son of the late Carl Smead and Jennie(Hitchcock) Smead.

Walter attended Hadley-Luzerne schools and enlisted in the United States Army on May 13, 1944. He served during World War II with the 10th Mountain Division which was deployed to Italy. He then was assigned to A Battery, 57th Field Artillery, 7th Infantry Division when he was deployed to Korea in 1950.

Private First Class Smead was listed as missing in action on December 6, 1950, after his unit was attacked while attempting to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was added to the list of presumed dead in December of 1953 and was promoted to Corporal posthumously.

Corporal Smead's remains were included in the 55 boxes returned to the United States following the summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim in June of 2018. His remains were identified using DNA technology and anthropological analysis in the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on March 16, 2021.

Walter is survived by his brother, Douglas Smead (Joan), of Corinth, and sister, Harriet Eggleston (Stephen), of Saratoga Springs; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Walter was predeceased by his father, Carl Smead in 1944, and his brother, Donald in 1935. Walter's mother, Jennie, passed in 1951. His siblings who have passed in the years since, include Gordon Smead (1989), Joyce Smead Dunn (2010), Florence Smead Hayes (1973), Patricia Smead Bosford (1988), Anita Smead Tanner (2018), half-siblings Mildred Smead (1912), Grace Smead Quinto (2002), Samuel Richard Smead (1978), Kenneth Eddy (1989), and Ethel Eddy (1923).

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon, Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Avenue, Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will conduct a service at 11:45 a.m., Monday, September 20th at the funeral home. All veterans' organizations are welcome to attend. A Celebration of Walter's life will then be held at Noon at the funeral home, with Lane Schermerhorn officiating.

At 12:45 p.m., Walter will be escorted to the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery by members of the Patriot Guard Riders of New York.

A committal service with full military honors provided by the United States Army will then be held at 2 p.m., at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) staff for their tireless work for and with families of missing soldiers. Walter is finally home because of their efforts.