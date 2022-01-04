Walter "Walt" Wajda

July 2, 1934 - Dec. 17, 2021

JOHNSBURG, NY - Walter "Walt" Wajda, 87, of Johnsburg, NY passed away suddenly on December 17, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born to Walter and Julia Wajda on July 2, 1934 in Albany, NY. Walt graduated from Albany High School. Walt married the love of his life, Gracie Wajda, on July 3, 1954. He was a devoted family man.

He worked for Tobin Packing Co. in West Albany for many years and then started his own business, M & W Remodelers with his sons, Michael Wajda and David Wajda who continue this business today.

Walt was the loving father of Nancy (Steve) Layne, Michael (Karen) Wajda, and David (Bonnie) Wajda. He was the cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Amee) Layne, Julie (Scot) VanSickle, Christopher Layne (fiancé Stavroula Katsios who are to be married this year on Walt's birthday), Thomas (Lauren) Wajda, Benjamin (Julie) Wajda, Heather (Scott) Wajda-Griffin, and Kristie Beska (fiance Adam Halloran). He was also the proud great grandfather of 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Paul (Carrie) Wajda.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Anna Gracie Wajda, infant son Walter and his sister, Marguerite "Cookie" Krupa.

A graveside service will be held on January 7, 2022 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Walt may send contributions to Corpus Christi Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake, NY 12151 or to the Johnsburg Emergency Squad, 624 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, NY 12853.

