Wanda Lee (Miller) McLaughlin

May 1, 1945 - May 29, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Wanda Lee (Miller) McLaughlin, 76, of Selfridge Road, entered Heaven's gates on May 29, 2021 after a courageous and valiant fight against cancer. The one thing that cancer did not take from her was her love and care of her family until the very end.

Born May 1, 1945 - a May Day baby at Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY. She was the middle daughter of John and Rhoda (Cook) Miller and granddaughter of Anna McAuley and they all welcomed her into Heaven.

Wanda took pride in being a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother and all were welcome in her home and around her table for some good home cooking. She was a stay-at-home wife and mom and loved to decorate her home with crystal and to be available to help anyone in need. She ALWAYS thought of others before her self.

She was predeceased by her parents and her spoiled baby brother George Miller as well as her brother-in-law, Sherrill "Buzz" Hunter (they teased each other endlessly) as well as aunts and uncles.

Wanda was married to the love of her life William "Bill" McLaughlin for 39 years and they are now together for eternity . . . laughing, enjoying meals, squabbling and once again in each others' arms.

Wanda is survived by her best friend and sister Mary (Miller) Hunter of Glens Falls; her pride and more important joy, her son Scott Miller of Gansevoort and his partner Peter Wilhelm; her grandson Nicholas Miller of Gansevoort whom she just adored; her "other children": Tammy Heckenberg of Glens Falls and Glenn Hunter and his wife Patty of FL. Her aunt Martha Miller, the matriarch, of the family, is also left to cherish her memory; as well as many cousins and life-long friends.

As she wished, there will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls at a time determined by the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Stoutenberg and his team for all the TLC they provided over the years.

Always thinking of family first, one of the last things we heard from her was "I Love You, don't be sad, I'll be waiting at Heaven's Gate with a lot of Hugs and Kisses." What a day that will be for all who cherished her!

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.