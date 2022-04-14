Wayne C. Baxter

FOREST HILLS - Wayne C. Baxter passed away at the Glengariff Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was 78.

After enjoying the holidays with family at his home in the Adirondacks, he and his wife Sally returned to Forest Hills, Queens. As January became February his health declined. He received treatment at Colombia Presbyterian where he learned, among other health complications, that he was suffering from CIDP, a neurological disorder. Treatments unfortunately had little effect.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Sally (nee Walkup); his two sons: Thaddeus (Elizabeth) and Danford (Marcia); and his daughter Rebecca (Joshua); his grandchildren: Austin (Kate), Lindsay, Shay, Cole, Reese, Wyatt and Finley will miss their Papa terribly. He is also survived by his brother and lifelong business partner S. Noel Baxter (Sandra); as well as his sister Barbara Baxter Gilmore (Tom).

Wayne attended New Hampton School in New Hampshire for high school, and Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, PA. After college, he obtained his Funeral Directing degree from American Academy McAllister Institute in New York City.

Wayne held great love for his wife Sally and their family, and for their life together. In his professional life, he advocated for and was devoted to providing quality funeral service. A member, as well as a President, of the Metropolitan Funeral Directors Association and the New York State Funeral Directors Association, he championed the cause of his Funeral Director colleagues and consumers.

His last dedication was to his beloved Adirondacks. Never a day went by that didn't concern the improvement of the house and grounds. His relationships there meant as much to him as any that he ever made. He loved the people of and life he had in Chestertown, NY.

Visiting hours will be held first at the family business, Fox Funeral Home, in Forest Hills, NY on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Forest Hills on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Visiting will continue at the family home in Chestertown, NY on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by Interment on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Chestertown Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: CARE's UKRAINE CRISIS FUND, Episcopal Charities [email protected]