Wayne C. Burch

March 26, 1946 - Aug. 25, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Wayne C. Burch, 74, passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kingsbury on March 26, 1946 he was the son of the late Herbert Burch and Ethel (Grinnel) Perkins.

He attended Fort Ann School and was later employed at Nibco, Great Escape, and Albany Engineered Systems.

He married his beloved wife, Karin Dickinson, on Nov. 22, 1967 at Fort Ann Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brothers, Wilfred (Shirley) Burch and Lloyd Burch; a sister Jane (Everett) Mattison, and brother-in-law, Thomas Dickinson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Karin Burch of Saratoga Springs; his children Kimberly Kitchner (Richie Nolan) of Hudson Falls and Laura Burch (Shane Conner) of Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Emma Kitchner of Texas, and Danielle, Aaron and Alex Kitchner all of Hudson Falls; his brother Larry (Janet) Burch of Watertown; his sister MaryAnn Rituno (Michael) of Greenfield Center; sister-in-law, Linda Burch of Hudson Falls; his in-laws, John and Pamela Ellsworth of North Creek; Roger and Sue Ovitt of Fort Edward; Debra Dickinson of Florida and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 31 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Brown's Cemetery in West Fort Ann.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the caregivers and all of those who were involved in taking care of Wayne during this time and providing support to the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
31
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Aug
31
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
