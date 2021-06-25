Werner Bloomfield

July 9, 1942 - June 19, 2021

TAVARES, FL - Werner Bloomfield, 78, of Tavares Florida, formerly of South Glens Falls, New York, passed away after a long illness on June 19, 2021.

Werner was the son of the late William and Eva (Karlson) Bloomfield. He was born on July 9, 1942 in Liepaja, Latvia.

Werner graduated from Argyle Central School in 1961 and served in the United States Navy.Werner married Carolyn Frank on June 3, 1967 at Saint Mary's Church in Hudson Falls, New York. Werner was a dedicated employee of Finch Pruyn. He began as a laborer, was promoted over the years, and eventually became a power plant manager until his retirement after 32 years. One of Werner's favorite hobbies was making fine wood furniture. His skill, craftsmanship, and excellent quality was evident in his work. He also enjoyed digital photography, and was an avid history buff.

In addition to his parents, Werner was predeceased by his brother, Paul Bloomfield.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Bloomfield of Tavares, Florida; daughter, Amy Hawkins (Jeffrey) of Georgia; son, Jon Bloomfield and (Bonnie Seabrooke) of Georgia; daughter, Sara France, (Timothy) of New Jersey; brother, Eric Bloomfield (Diane) of New York; grandchildren: Joshua Hawkins and Dean Bloomfield of Florida; Serena and Cody Hawkins, and Thomas Jackson of Georgia; Dana Bloomfield of Pennsylvania; and Cheyenne, Kyra, and Tobey France of New Jersey.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 25, 2021 between 11:00 AM and 12:00 Noon at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1350 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, Florida 32778, where Navy Military Honors will be rendered and services will be held at 12 Noon, Rev. Dr. George Thomas of Celebration Church, Leesburg, FL officiating.

Online condolences may be made at https:/baldwincremation.com/obituarieserner-bloomfieldpon the family's request, flowers or donations to the American Heart Association are welcome.