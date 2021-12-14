Wilda B. MacKnight

March 6, 1933 - Dec. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Wilda B. MacKnight, 88, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at home lovingly surrounded by family and her loyal dog Geordy.

"Willie" was born in Hudson Falls on March 6, 1933 to the late Beecher and Ella (White) Bovee. She graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1950 and from SUNY Cortland in 1954 with a Degree in Physical Education. She landed her first job teaching Phys Ed in Corinth and then moved to Long Island for 12 years where she lived in Seaford, taught Phys Ed in Lynbrook and summer school in Massapequa.

She met her future husband Gavin on the ski slopes where they were both members of Centre Ski Club in Rockville Centre, NY and was editor of the ski club magazine "Gelandesprung". They married on August 17, 1958 at the United Methodist Church of Hudson Falls and bought their first house in Amityville, NY, where they lived on the canal, got a sailboat and had two kids. They moved upstate in 1970 where she worked in real estate for several years before starting work at Washington County Department of Social Services as a caseworker and then as Director of Social Services when she retired. She was also a longtime member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

Wilda enjoyed just about everything. She loved houses: rearranging the furniture, visiting open houses and buying new houses. She loved cooking, throwing dinner parties, trying new recipes and eating. She loved gardening, planting her pots in the spring and tending to the perennials. She loved camping at Rogers Rock in Lake George with her teacher friends from South Glens Falls. She loved dogs. She loved her family; taking her nephews during the summer when they were growing up, bringing her grandkids all over the place when they were young, having guests for balloon festival weekends and hosting holiday dinners.

She loved kids and cared for every one she could. Friendships were her great legacy. She loved her college friends who gathered together at Lake George every year for 50 plus years. She was the matriarch to many, a mentor to friends, and a guiding force to her son and daughter. She loved a house full of people and was a person everyone wanted to be around. She enjoyed her 5:00 p.m. happy hours with friends at her house with her nightly glass of red, where stories were told and laughs were had. She will be profoundly missed by all of us.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gavin MacKnight, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Jean Bovee, her sister-in-law Mary T. MacKnight, brother and sister-in-law Ian and Ethel MacKnight and granddaughter Christi Gregory.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jennifer MacKnight Campos (Joseph) of Wappingers Falls, NY; her son Andrew MacKnight of Queensbury, NY; and special daughter Marta Rubio Ramon of Madrid, Spain; the light of her life, grandchildren: Maranda B. MacKnight and Gavin A. MacKnight, both currently serving in the United States Military deployed overseas; great-grandson Malaki MacKnight; brother-in-law Allen B. MacKnight; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a lifetime of longstanding friendships including dear and faithful friends: Bobbi, Nancy, Irene and her college best friend Shirley J. Lenker.

Friends may call Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12801. A Celebration of her Life will follow the calling hours at the funeral home. You are welcome to honor her at the service with a memory or some thoughts. Masks are required indoors. Services will be livestreamed. To get the link go to www.kilmerfuneralhome.com website. For tablets/mobile devices scroll under the obituary for the link, for computer users go to the video/tributes tab and scroll to the bottom of the page for the link.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs whom she loved, adored and trusted with her life; to the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their exceptional care and kindness, High Peaks Hospice, Dr. Michael Layden, Tom and Kelly Smith, Jeff Porter, her loyal friends and her adoring son-in-law Joe who cared for her day and night.

Memorial donations may be made in Wilda's memory to the Washington County Children's Committee, which she co-chaired for 18 years, whose mission is to provide financial aid to children in need in Washington County, especially foster kids. This was very close to her heart. Donations may be sent to the WCCC at 271 Beattie Hollow Road, Salem, NY 12865.

