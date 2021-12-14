Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilda B. MacKnight
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Wilda B. MacKnight

March 6, 1933 - Dec. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Wilda B. MacKnight, 88, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at home lovingly surrounded by family and her loyal dog Geordy.

"Willie" was born in Hudson Falls on March 6, 1933 to the late Beecher and Ella (White) Bovee. She graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1950 and from SUNY Cortland in 1954 with a Degree in Physical Education. She landed her first job teaching Phys Ed in Corinth and then moved to Long Island for 12 years where she lived in Seaford, taught Phys Ed in Lynbrook and summer school in Massapequa.

She met her future husband Gavin on the ski slopes where they were both members of Centre Ski Club in Rockville Centre, NY and was editor of the ski club magazine "Gelandesprung". They married on August 17, 1958 at the United Methodist Church of Hudson Falls and bought their first house in Amityville, NY, where they lived on the canal, got a sailboat and had two kids. They moved upstate in 1970 where she worked in real estate for several years before starting work at Washington County Department of Social Services as a caseworker and then as Director of Social Services when she retired. She was also a longtime member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

Wilda enjoyed just about everything. She loved houses: rearranging the furniture, visiting open houses and buying new houses. She loved cooking, throwing dinner parties, trying new recipes and eating. She loved gardening, planting her pots in the spring and tending to the perennials. She loved camping at Rogers Rock in Lake George with her teacher friends from South Glens Falls. She loved dogs. She loved her family; taking her nephews during the summer when they were growing up, bringing her grandkids all over the place when they were young, having guests for balloon festival weekends and hosting holiday dinners.

She loved kids and cared for every one she could. Friendships were her great legacy. She loved her college friends who gathered together at Lake George every year for 50 plus years. She was the matriarch to many, a mentor to friends, and a guiding force to her son and daughter. She loved a house full of people and was a person everyone wanted to be around. She enjoyed her 5:00 p.m. happy hours with friends at her house with her nightly glass of red, where stories were told and laughs were had. She will be profoundly missed by all of us.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gavin MacKnight, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Jean Bovee, her sister-in-law Mary T. MacKnight, brother and sister-in-law Ian and Ethel MacKnight and granddaughter Christi Gregory.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jennifer MacKnight Campos (Joseph) of Wappingers Falls, NY; her son Andrew MacKnight of Queensbury, NY; and special daughter Marta Rubio Ramon of Madrid, Spain; the light of her life, grandchildren: Maranda B. MacKnight and Gavin A. MacKnight, both currently serving in the United States Military deployed overseas; great-grandson Malaki MacKnight; brother-in-law Allen B. MacKnight; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a lifetime of longstanding friendships including dear and faithful friends: Bobbi, Nancy, Irene and her college best friend Shirley J. Lenker.

Friends may call Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12801. A Celebration of her Life will follow the calling hours at the funeral home. You are welcome to honor her at the service with a memory or some thoughts. Masks are required indoors. Services will be livestreamed. To get the link go to www.kilmerfuneralhome.com website. For tablets/mobile devices scroll under the obituary for the link, for computer users go to the video/tributes tab and scroll to the bottom of the page for the link.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs whom she loved, adored and trusted with her life; to the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their exceptional care and kindness, High Peaks Hospice, Dr. Michael Layden, Tom and Kelly Smith, Jeff Porter, her loyal friends and her adoring son-in-law Joe who cared for her day and night.

Memorial donations may be made in Wilda's memory to the Washington County Children's Committee, which she co-chaired for 18 years, whose mission is to provide financial aid to children in need in Washington County, especially foster kids. This was very close to her heart. Donations may be sent to the WCCC at 271 Beattie Hollow Road, Salem, NY 12865.

To view Wilda's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF Rev. Sandra Spaulding
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My condolences to the family. I worked with Wilda at Washington County Dept. of Social Services. She was a wonderful leader.
Peggy Filer
Work
December 16, 2021
I'm so saddened to learn of Wilda's passing. She was a delightful woman and I enjoyed many a ''lapse'' with her during our DSS days. Her memory will always bring a smile to my heart. Sympathy to all her family and friends.
Penn Morris-Stoddard
Work
December 15, 2021
I worked with Wilda for a number of years at Washington County DSS in preventive, foster care and adoption cases. Supportive, fun, and always good to work with. Simply said: Wilda had empathy. You don't pull it our of your pocket when you feel like it. It lives in your soul and makes you who you are. Others are the beneficiaries.
Vicky Holley
Work
December 15, 2021
My childhood friend, Marcia White, and Wilda were cousins and I grew up surrounded by the 'salt of the earth' Bovee/White families. Recently my brother, George, and I were reminiscing about the Fresh Air children from NYC that Wilda sponsored. He and I looked forward to a new kid on the block with whom to play. One memorable little boy was excitedly looking forward to a new adventure. He didn't know what it meant but he was going on a pickernicker. He did enjoy that picnic. I'm happy to say, just like that, a child's life can be touched, enriched and not just that of the Fresh Air child. Thank you, Wilda. My condolences to her family.
Gloria Pickett Pratt
December 15, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. We always enjoyed our COUSIN get togethers every summer and she will be missed.
Edward & Doris White
Family
December 14, 2021
Wilda was a special person to me especially in my youth. I remember her fondly, as my best friend,and her cousin,Doug French used to frequent Derby Park playground. Wilda worked summers while in college with Tony Luciano and was our favorite. She was not only kind and personable,she was a gorgeous red head. My condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace.
Bill Larmon
Friend
December 11, 2021
Wilda was a remarkable woman and friend who I believed would be around forever! She could make people around her laugh and feel good about themselves in her special way. Wilda would tell me I needed a haircut or to change something about myself and I would end up thanking her, as her words came out of love . Her honesty and ability to laugh at herself was refreshing ! I will miss her ! My love goes out to her family at this sad time .
Jodi
Friend
December 11, 2021
Andrew and Jen sorry to hear you mother has passed.Hope all is well with you guys.
Jane kingsley
Friend
December 10, 2021
The moment I walked into DSS in 1976, Wilda welcomed me with open arms and we have been friends ever since. I am heartbroken with your passing, I thought you would be here forever. I will cherish your memory always. Sending love and the deepest sympathy to Jen, Joe, Andrew and all of your family.
Denise
December 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results