William "Bill" R. Brown

Sept. 14, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2021

BOKEELIA, FL - William "Bill" R. Brown, 88, a resident of Bokeelia, FL, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 after a brief stay at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach. He was born September 14, 1932 in Glen Falls, NY to Wilbert and Flora Brown, now deceased.

Bill was a born-again believer whom has gone home to be with is Savior and Bill's beloved wife, Bertha "Bertie" of 62 years, in heaven.

He is survived by his three loving children: Ricci and wife, Fran of Boynton Beach, FL, Sheri of Rangeley, ME and Robert "Bobbi" and husband William "Bill" Jones of Cedarville, OH. He is also survived by his sisters: Charlotte Lewis of Brant Lake, NY and Rowena McKinistry of Schroon Lake; and one brother, Randy Duell of Chestertown, NY. Bill leaves behind also, eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bertha; two sisters, Louella and Geneva as well as brothers, James and Gerald.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army and retired in 1988 after 35 years with International Paper Company and was recognized as a renowned expert in the field of supercalendering.

In his spare time he was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as al licensed pilot.

Memorial Services are going to be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mullins Memorial, 3654 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33916 with his son-in-law, William Jones officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

