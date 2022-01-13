William Carroll

1937-2022

CAMBRIDGE - William Carroll, 84, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Bill, as everyone called him, was born in Walloomsac in 1937. He was the son of Matthew Carroll and Alice (Ayers) Carroll.

William graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1955, went to work, often working two jobs, married Ruth Weber and started a family. For many years he worked at the Columbia Box Papermill, and sold real estate part-time. Most recently, he worked in advertising and retail sales.

Bill was an active member of the Eagles for a number of years, but loved being a part of Cambridge Valley Senior Citizens. He loved to do crossword puzzles, and play dice or card games. Puttering around town visiting friends, and taking his fellow seniors to appointments or events gave him great pleasure. For his unselfish service, he was even voted Senior Citizen of the Year.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Thomas Carroll who was a Naval officer, as well as his sisters: June Norton of Hebron, Arlene Brayson of Castleton, and most recently his beloved sister, Dorothy Beayon of Greenwich. William is survived by his sister, Gladys Blanchard of Albany; and his brother-in-law, Richard Beayon of Greenwich. Bill is also survived by his four children: William Michael Carroll, Darlene Darfler and Suzanne Mullen, all from Cambridge, and Colleen Piekarz of Port Chester, NY. William has eight grandchildren; and sixteen and a half great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for William will be held at Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A brief religious service will be led by Pastor Jim Cramer at the funeral home on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to Cambridge Valley Senior Center, 5 Park Pl., Cambridge, NY 12816 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.